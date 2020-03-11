Margo Price’s New Album Arriving in May, Watch First Video Here

On May 8, rising country star Margo Price will release “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” an album of ten new songs produced by her friend and fellow country renegade Sturgill Simpson (and co-produced by Price and David Ferguson).

The album marks Price’s debut for Loma Vista Recordings.

Today, Margo has shared new single “Twinkle Twinkle,” with an accompanying video by director Matthew Siskin (Father John Misty, Beyoncé). According to the announcement, the song was “inspired by a candid, backstage conversation with Marty Stuart about the tough truths of touring.”

“Twinkle Twinkle” follows “Stone Me,” another track from That’s How Rumors Get Started which was released in January.

The album was recorded primarily in Los Angeles last year, while she was pregnant with daughter Ramona. “They’re both a creation process,” she says. “And I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety.”

It also features an A-list class of musicians assembled by Simpson, including guitarist Matt Sweeney (Adele, Iggy Pop), bassist Pino Palladino (D’Angelo, The Who), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye), and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).

Margo Price and her steady touring band – Kevin Black (bass), Jamie Davis (guitar), Micah Hulsher (keys), and Dillon Napier (drums) – will perform songs from “That’s How Rumors Get Started” at shows with Chris Stapleton and The Head & The Heart this spring and summer, in addition to festival appearances and more to be announced soon. Find all dates below.

“That’s How Rumors Get Started” Track List

That’s How Rumors Get Started

Letting Me Down

Twinkle Twinkle

Stone Me

Hey Child

Heartless Mind

What Happened To Our Love?

Gone To Stay

Prisoner Of The Highway

I’d Die For You

Margo Price Tour Dates

3/16 – Dripping Springs, TX – Campfire Gathering

3/19 – Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX – Luck Reunion (Margo Price & Friends)

5/17 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre*

5/18 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater*

5/20 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater*

5/21 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater*

5/23 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach*

5/24 – Shelburne, VT – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on The Green at Shelburne Museum*

5/26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point*

5/27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark MainStage Theatre*

5/28 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

5/30 – Bethel, NY – Mountain Jam

5/31 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

6/02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia*

6/07 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised Music Festival

6/11 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena^

6/12 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre^

6/13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre^

6/16 – Bend, OR – Oregon Spirit Distillers

6/18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center^

6/19 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre^

6/20 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheater^

7/24-7/26 – Vineyard Haven, MA – Beach Road Weekend

11/16-11/20 – Punta Caña, DR – All The Best Fest

*with The Head and The Heart

^with Chris Stapleton