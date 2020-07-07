Margo Price Tries a New Release Model: Dinner and an LP, Delivered

Country-rock singer Margo Price is making sure that fans in her hometown, Nashville, don’t have to go out for dinner or for her new LP when her third album, “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” comes out Friday. She’s endeavoring to support several local restaurants as well as Grimey’s Records to offer delivery of breakfast, lunch and dinner packages that include a slab of vinyl as a substantial side to go with the breakfast tacos, Korean fried chicken and collard greens.

Not to leave it at that, she’ll also be delivering a live set of music from her “favorite local dive bar” in Nashville, Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge — although this too will be available for home delivery only, as the 7 p.m. CT show will be streamed without an audience in tow at the club.

Fans outside of the metro Nashville area will only be able to dream about the “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” chili honey BBQ chicken and other offerings being delivered by Mas Tacos Por Favor (for breakfast), Babo Korean Bar (lunch) and Cafe Roze (dinner), as delivery is limited to a three-mile area. (Prices range from $35 for the breakfast/LP package to $65 for dinner, which feeds 2-3 people.)

But she’s also making the ingredients for a signature craft cocktail, called the Devil’s Backbone, available for national delivery through July 30. The cocktail is in partnership with Sourced Craft Cocktails, described as “a delivery service providing livable wages to out-of-work bartenders.”

The arrival of Price’s album this week is being heralded by the release of her new socially distanced music video, “Letting Me Down.”

Price’s Friday night bar gig can be streamed here and is being presented in conjunction with Indigo, a new Spotify channel focused on left-of-center country and country-adjacent artists.