×

Maren Morris to Hit Road with ‘Tour Bus Baby’ for Summer Amphitheater Outing

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maren Morris 53rd Annual CMA Awards, Show, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 13 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Maren Morris is not one for a super-extended maternity leave. After previously announcing a handful of festival dates for the summer, Morris has now revealed plans for a full amphitheater tour that will take her across North America through the summer months and into the early fall, wrapping with a return to L.A.’s Greek Theater Oct. 17.

It’s striking while the iron is hot, career-wise, since Morris (pictured above at the CMA Awards in November) is just coming off having her second single from 2019’s “Girl” album, “The Bones,” set a mark as the first song from a solo woman to top the country airplay chart for consecutive weeks in eight years. The tune has also done well in pop formats, too, befitting someone who had a smash as a participant in “The Middle”: Morris’ latest went top 10 at the adult top 40 format and top 20 at adult alternative and adult contemporary.

But Morris will be hitting the road on the heels of something more momentous than a hit single: her first child is due in March.

“I don’t want to take a year off,” Morris recently told Kix Brooks as she celebrated her latest No. 1 on his “American Country Countdown” program. “I don’t want to, like, be away from my fans for that long. I’m still, at my core, a workhorse, and I love performing… so my turnaround after I deliver is pretty short.” She admitted her attitude “could change after I have my baby, but I think that it’ll be good for me to have an end point, because if it’s just open-ended, I’m gonna [have] cabin fever, going stir-crazy in the house… It’s kind of nice to have a goal to be like, ‘Okay, I have two months,’ to not put pressure on myself but to get it back together, bring him on the road with me, because that’s gonna be the reality. He’s gonna be a tour bus baby, so it makes me feel like I can do motherhood and my career and not have to compartmentalize them.”

She’s performing almost right up to the due date, playing a major gig at the Houston Rodeo March 7. Then she’ll be off-duty till a May 24 festival date at California’s BottleRock Napa Valley gathering. Her headlining dates begin June 5 at Boston’s Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, which may count as a warmup for another festival date two nights later at New York’s Governors Ball. She only has three concerts slated for June and four in July, but the pace of the tour picks up in August and September.

Morris won’t be a single mother on the road. Whatever other dates he may be planning to tag along on, her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, is slated to serve as an opening act on 11 of the summer dates. James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith will also rotate through as support acts.

Morris’ tour schedule:

March 7: Houston, TX
Houston Rodeo

May 24: Napa, CA                                                             
BottleRock Napa Valley

June 5: Boston, MA
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡

June 6: Gilford, NH
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡

June 7: New York, NY
Governors Ball Music Festival

July 10: Calgary, AB                                                    
The Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24: Boca Raton, FL                                                 
Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡

July 25: Jacksonville, FL
Daily’s Place*‡

July 30: Cleveland, OH
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡

August 7: Kansas City, MO
Starlight Amphitheatre*‡

August 8: Indianapolis, IN 
Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡

August 21: Atlanta, GA
Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

August 22: Raleigh, NC
Red Hat Amphitheater*‡

August 22-23: Lexington, KY
Railbird Festival

August 27: Detroit, MI
Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*

August 28: Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena*

September 4-6: Aspen, CO
Jazz Aspen Snowmass

* with Ryan Hurd
† with James Arthur
‡ with Caitlyn Smith

More Music

  • Maren Morris 53rd Annual CMA Awards,

    Maren Morris to Hit Road with 'Tour Bus Baby' for Summer Amphitheater Outing

    Maren Morris is not one for a super-extended maternity leave. After previously announcing a handful of festival dates for the summer, Morris has now revealed plans for a full amphitheater tour that will take her across North America through the summer months and into the early fall, wrapping with a return to L.A.’s Greek Theater [...]

  • SZA, Justin Timberlake Drop ‘The Other

    SZA and Justin Timberlake Drop First Song From 'Trolls World Tour'

    SZA and Justin Timberlake released “The Other Side,” the first song from the upcoming “Trolls World Tour” soundtrack. Of course, Timberlake’s Grammy-winning 2016 hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” from the first “Trolls” film, was one of the most massive hits in a career filled with them, and like that song, this one involves co-writer Max [...]

  • YGRolling Loud SOCAL, Los Angeles, USA

    YG’s 4Hunnid Label Strikes Joint Venture With Epic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Compton rapper YG today unveiled a joint venture between his 4Hunnid label and Epic Records. The Sony Music company will exclusively release, distribute and market new music from the rapper’s Los Angeles-based independent label. The first release from the partnership is scheduled to come from Compton female rapper Day Sulan, who was featured on YG’s [...]

  • Chrysalis Records Re-Launches, Signs Laura Marling

    Chrysalis Records Re-Launches, Signs Laura Marling in Partnership With Partisan

    Chrysalis Records — the iconic record company that was home to artists ranging from Jethro Tull and Blondie to Billy Idol and Huey Lewis and the News — is re-launching as a front-line label and releasing new music for the first time in more than two decades. British singer-songwriter Laura Marling is the revived label’s [...]

  • BTS

    Howard Stern, Show Listeners Call Staffer 'Racist' for Linking BTS and Coronavirus

    Remarks about BTS made on “The Howard Stern Show” are being called “racist” by both listeners and the show’s host. During the February 24 episode of the SiriusXM staple, Howard Stern —  a notorious germaphobe — brought up growing concern over the deadly coronavirus with his cast of comedic cohorts. The topic turned to BTS [...]

  • Jeremy Renner

    John Ottman Hosts Jeremy Renner, Michael Keaton, More at 'Aiding Australia' Benefit

    Film editor and composer John Ottman, who won an Oscar for “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 2019, hosted members of the film, television and music communities at the “Aiding Australia” charity dinner and concert held at his West Hollywood home on Sunday evening (Feb. 23). The benefit raised funds to help in the recovery of fire-ravaged Australia, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad