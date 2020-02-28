×

Marcie Allen Confirms She’s in Talks to Sell MAC Presents

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marcie Allen
CREDIT: Melanie Dunea

Marcie Allen, founder and owner of the music experiential agency MAC Presents, confirmed to Variety that she is in talks to sell the company, which she launched in 2004.

Over the years the agency has engineered partnerships between major artists and brands, including the Rolling Stones, Billy Joel, Keith Urban, Green Day, John Mayer and Khalid, and brands including Uber, AT&T, Citi, Delta, Samsung, Chrysler, and Microsoft, among many others. While talks with multiple suitors have been underway for several months, Pollstar reported the news late Thursday.

In a statement to Variety, Allen says, “I started MAC Presents in 2004 on my dining room table in Nashville. My goal was to create an agency that connected artists, brands and fans around the world. Since the inception of MAC, I have been extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with many of the world’s leading artists and brands alike. Over the years, I have had several inquiries from companies who were interested in MAC and the great success that we have experienced. After 25 years in the music business, I have decided to listen to the inquiries in greater depth to see if the timing is right for the next chapter as part of a larger company.

“Losing my father last year forced me to take some time for self-reflection and have discovered that in addition to building my business, I also want to focus my efforts on helping the next generation of female leaders in the music industry,” she concludes. “As a pioneer of music brand partnerships, I am proud of the career and the company I have built and am excited for what the future holds.”

One of the few female agency owners in the music industry, Allen began her career with Cellar Door Concerts (now part of Live Nation) before joining William Morris Endeavor in Nashville. In 1999 she started MAD Booking & Events with offices in Nashville and Atlanta, where she owned and operated summer weekly concert series in four major cities. She decided to focus solely on brand partnerships and founded MAC in Nashville in 2004, expanding to New York six years later. She has been an adjunct professor at New York University’s Steinhardt School since 2013; this spring, she is sponsoring a trip where 13 female students will meet with successful female music-industry executives in Los Angeles and Nashville.

She is also the board of directors for The Country Music Association and the advisory board of Berklee College of Music.

 

 

More Music

  • Marcie Allen

    Marcie Allen Confirms She’s in Talks to Sell MAC Presents

    Marcie Allen, founder and owner of the music experiential agency MAC Presents, confirmed to Variety that she is in talks to sell the company, which she launched in 2004. Over the years the agency has engineered partnerships between major artists and brands, including the Rolling Stones, Billy Joel, Keith Urban, Green Day, John Mayer and [...]

  • Garth BrooksiHeartRadio Music Awards, Show, Los

    Fans Tear Into Garth Brooks for Endorsing Sanders ... Football Player Barry Sanders

    Garth Brooks has encountered the danger of endorsing Sanders in 2020. Any Sanders. The country superstar often wears local sports jerseys when he plays stadiums, and in Detroit, he wore a shirt bearing the last name and number of legendary Lions football player Barry Sanders, who, as one of the greatest running backs of all [...]

  • Alice Bag, Shabazz Palaces to Perform

    Alice Bag, Shabazz Palaces to Perform at A2IM’s Libera Awards

    On June 18, 2020, the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) will continue its annual tradition of honoring independent artists at the Libera Awards, to be held at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. The 2020 awards show comes as A2IM celebrates 15 years of working to support and strengthen the independent music industry. The awards always [...]

  • Watch Lady Gaga’s Eye-Popping Video for

    Watch Lady Gaga’s Eye-Popping Video for ‘Stupid Love’

    Lady Gaga is back in a big way with her new single “Stupid Love,” which, one the basis of a few listens is arguably her best song since “Edge of Glory” — a collaboration between her, hitmakers BloodPop, Max Martin, Tchami, Martin Joseph and Eli Rise — and it’s got a suitably eye-popping video to [...]

  • Watch Behind-the-Scenes Video From The Weeknd’s

    Watch Behind-the-Scenes Video From The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” video, from his forthcoming album “After Hours,” is like a mini-action movie, so it’s fitting that there’s a behind-the-scenes video that pulls back the curtain on how the clip was made — and that’s exactly what you get below, complete with a fight scene and car chase. What’s not in the [...]

  • The Eddy

    'The Eddy': TV Review

    “Jazz is Paris and Paris is jazz,” spoke-sang Malcolm McLaren a quarter-century ago, though the statement is valid as ever today: Since the end of World War I, when a number of African American soldiers settled in Paris — and still others left their music behind — the city has become a kind of world [...]

  • GREEN DAY

    Green Day Cancels Tour Dates in Asia Due to Coronavirus

    Green Day has canceled scheduled tour dates in Asia due to the coronavirus epidemic. The band’s Hella Mega tour would have taken them throughout the continent in March — and in countries with confirmed cases of the virus — starting in Singapore and stopping in Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad