Marcie Allen Confirms She’s in Talks to Sell MAC Presents

Marcie Allen, founder and owner of the music experiential agency MAC Presents, confirmed to Variety that she is in talks to sell the company, which she launched in 2004.

Over the years the agency has engineered partnerships between major artists and brands, including the Rolling Stones, Billy Joel, Keith Urban, Green Day, John Mayer and Khalid, and brands including Uber, AT&T, Citi, Delta, Samsung, Chrysler, and Microsoft, among many others. While talks with multiple suitors have been underway for several months, Pollstar reported the news late Thursday.

In a statement to Variety, Allen says, “I started MAC Presents in 2004 on my dining room table in Nashville. My goal was to create an agency that connected artists, brands and fans around the world. Since the inception of MAC, I have been extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with many of the world’s leading artists and brands alike. Over the years, I have had several inquiries from companies who were interested in MAC and the great success that we have experienced. After 25 years in the music business, I have decided to listen to the inquiries in greater depth to see if the timing is right for the next chapter as part of a larger company.

“Losing my father last year forced me to take some time for self-reflection and have discovered that in addition to building my business, I also want to focus my efforts on helping the next generation of female leaders in the music industry,” she concludes. “As a pioneer of music brand partnerships, I am proud of the career and the company I have built and am excited for what the future holds.”

One of the few female agency owners in the music industry, Allen began her career with Cellar Door Concerts (now part of Live Nation) before joining William Morris Endeavor in Nashville. In 1999 she started MAD Booking & Events with offices in Nashville and Atlanta, where she owned and operated summer weekly concert series in four major cities. She decided to focus solely on brand partnerships and founded MAC in Nashville in 2004, expanding to New York six years later. She has been an adjunct professor at New York University’s Steinhardt School since 2013; this spring, she is sponsoring a trip where 13 female students will meet with successful female music-industry executives in Los Angeles and Nashville.

She is also the board of directors for The Country Music Association and the advisory board of Berklee College of Music.