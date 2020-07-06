Mandy Moore Responds to Ex-Husband Ryan Adams’ Apology for ‘Harmful Behavior’

Singer and “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore — one of several women who accused her ex-husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, of sexual misconduct or abusive behavior — spoke about the public apology he issued over the weekend, in which he said in part, “There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career.”

“It’s challenging because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation,” she told Hoda Kotb on NBC News’ “Today” show Monday morning. “But I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” noting that she hasn’t been in contact with him recently.

“I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily,” she continued. “But I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.” Watch the clip here.

Adams was the subject of a 2019 New York Times investigation that involved interviews with multiple women who claimed emotional abuse or severe manipulation by Adams, including a woman who showed reporters sexually explicit texts she said she exchanged with Adams when she was underage, as well as production clients who alleged they were pressured to indulge in sexual as well as professional relationships. Moore maintained that Adams initially mentored her but ultimately stalled her music career. In the wake of the article, the release of three planned albums by the singer through Universal Music Group were cancelled, as were tour dates and several product sponsorships with the singer.