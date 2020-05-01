Madonna Says She Has Coronavirus Antibodies, Wants to ‘Breathe in the COVID-19 Air’

Madonna announced via Instagram today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning that she has likely already been infected with the virus.

The pop star broke the news in the 14th edition of her “Quarantine Diary” IGTV series, in which she sits at a typewriter and lets her thoughts flow freely.

“Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” Madonna said. “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car… and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining.”

View this post on Instagram #staysafe #staysane A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

However, the CDC has yet to confirm if the possession of antibodies is equal to immunity.

“If antibodies do provide immunity, we don’t know what titer or amount of antibodies would be protective or the duration that protection would last,” the CDC’s website states. “CDC scientists are conducting studies to better understand the level of antibodies needed for protection, the duration of that protection, and the factors associated with whether a person develops a protective antibody response.”

Madonna also offered musings on receiving validation from others and the power of words.

“It amazes me that we care so much about what people think or winning people’s favor or being right in an argument,” Madonna said. “I hate myself for this pettiness.”

Earlier in quarantine, Madonna caused controversy when she referred to the pandemic as “the great equalizer.” However, she has since donated $1 million to the Gates Philanthropy Partners’ COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator.

“Harnessing the strength and knowledge of the research community, the Accelerator’s critical scientific progress will inform how we end this pandemic and prevent future impact from the virus,” Madonna wrote in a statement on her website. “I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable.”

Madonna ended her quarantine diary on a positive note, encouraging her fans to take this time of self-isolation day by day.

“Here’s the good news: tomorrow’s a new day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently,” Madonna said. “Start all over again.”