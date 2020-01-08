×

Posthumous Mac Miller Album, ‘Circles,’ Due Next Week

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mac Miller
CREDIT: G L Askew

Jan. 17 — next Friday — will see the release of the first posthumous Mac Miller album, titled “Circles,” his family announced today.

In a statement posted on the late rapper’s Instagram account, his parents wrote that “Circles” will positioned as “a companion album” to the final album released during his lifetime, “Swimming.”

“At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to ‘Swimming,’ entitled, ‘Circles,’” the post reads. “Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

Miller’s parents also explained how producer Jon Brion — a cerebral musician who has worked with Kanye West and Fiona Apple, among many others — worked with Miller and played a key role in the difficult task of completing a posthumous album.

“After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm,” Miller’s parents wrote. “We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

His parents concluded by acknowledging the difficult of completing and releasing a posthumous album. “This is a complicated process that has no right answer… We simply know that it was was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.”  They also wrote they hope the album will be viewed “meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Circles. January 17.

A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, Miller died on Sept. 7, 2018 of an accidental overdose. An autopsy found that he had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in his system; two men were arrested in connection with his death last fall.

 

 

More Music

  • David Bowie Album Sales

    David Bowie Rings Out from One of Europe's Iconic Church Towers on His Birthday

    There’s a starman waiting in the… church bell tower? Maybe not an alien, after all, but someone who is definitely a very big David Bowie fan took to one of the more famous sacred spires in Europe Wednesday to let loose with a little Ziggy, presumably in honor of the late rocker’s Jan. 8 birthday. [...]

  • Mac Miller

    Posthumous Mac Miller Album, ‘Circles,’ Due Next Week

    Jan. 17 — next Friday — will see the release of the first posthumous Mac Miller album, titled “Circles,” his family announced today. In a statement posted on the late rapper’s Instagram account, his parents wrote that “Circles” will positioned as “a companion album” to the final album released during his lifetime, “Swimming.” “At the time of [...]

  • Merlin Names Jeremy Sirota Chief Executive

    Merlin Names Jeremy Sirota Chief Executive Officer

    Merlin, the global digital-rights agency for the independent label sector, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Sirota as the organization’s new CEO. Sirota, who joins Merlin from Facebook’s music team, will be based in both New York and London. He succeeds Charles Caldas, who served as Merlin’s CEO since the agency’s founding in 2007. According [...]

  • Veteran Agent Todd Walker Launches New

    Veteran Agent Todd Walker Launches New Booking Agency Outer/Most

    Touring industry veteran agent Todd Walker today announced the launch of Outer/Most, a new independent booking agency. Beyond his new role as founder and CEO, he will serve as an agent to a roster of artists, including Anoushka Shankar, Ólafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm and Christian McBride. Joining Boston-based Walker at Outer/Most are Kelly Deasy as [...]

  • A firefighter battles the Woolsey Fire

    Metallica Pledge $750,000 for Wildfire Relief in Australia

    Joining Elton John and other celebrities, Metallica has pledged $750,000 to wildfire relief in the ravaged Australian territories of New South Wales and Victoria. In a statement, the band said: “We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and [...]

  • Sony/ATV Names Cathy Merenda Senior VP of

    Sony/ATV Names Cathy Merenda Senior VP of Broadcast and Media Rights

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced the appointment of Cathy Merenda as Senior Vice President, Broadcast and Media Rights. According to the announcement, in this newly-created role, she will lead the acquisition and retention of valued administration partnerships with film, television, broadcast and digital media companies in the U.S.  She will report to Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO [...]

  • David Bowie Estate Drops Rare Version

    David Bowie Estate Drops Rare Version of ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ (Listen)

    In observance of what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, the late singer’s estate today released a rare version of “The Man Who Sold the World,” taken from a forthcoming EP called “ChangesNowBowie” (listen below). The nine-track EP, due on vinyl and CD for Record Store Day on April 18, features songs recorded for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad