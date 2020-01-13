×

Mac Miller ‘Circles’ Listening Sessions Happening This Week

Variety Staff

Mac Miller
CREDIT: G L Askew

Last week Mac Miller’s parents announced the release of a posthumous album by the late rapper entitled “Circles,” which they say was recorded as a companion to his last album “Swimming.” The estate has announced listening events for the album at locations in Australia and his hometown of Pittsburgh.

The first is scheduled for Thursday in Sydney, Australia, and will be followed by events in Pittsburgh on Friday and Saturday.

The events will be free of charge and phones will not be permitted, even though the album will presumably be available at the times of the sessions.

Fans can attend by filling out a form on the Warner Records website — here — that includes a request for an explanation of what “Mac Miller or his music means to you.”

Merchandise will also be available at the events, with all proceeds going to the Mac Miller Fund.

The album was announced last week on an Instagram post from Miller’s parents. “At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to ‘Swimming,’ entitled, ‘Circles,’” the post reads. “Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

Miller’s parents also explained how producer Jon Brion — a cerebral musician who has worked with Kanye West and Fiona Apple, among many others — worked with Miller and played a key role in the difficult task of completing a posthumous album.

“After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm,” Miller’s parents wrote. “We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

His parents concluded by acknowledging the difficult of completing and releasing a posthumous album. “This is a complicated process that has no right answer… We simply know that it was was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.”  They also wrote they hope the album will be viewed “meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred.”

 

 

 

More Music

    Mac Miller 'Circles' Listening Sessions Happening This Week

    Last week Mac Miller's parents announced the release of a posthumous album by the late rapper entitled "Circles," which they say was recorded as a companion to his last album "Swimming." The estate has announced listening events for the album at locations in Australia and his hometown of Pittsburgh. The first is scheduled for Thursday

