×

Mac Miller Producer ‘Believes’ That’s Ariana Grande’s Voice on New Album

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mac Miller, Ariana GrandeAriana Grande in concert, Paris, France - 07 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Sipa/Shutterstock

Since Mac Miller’s posthumous album, “Circles,” came out Friday, many fans have been convinced they heard Ariana Grande’s voice on the track “I Can See.” The late rapper’s reps responded to queries with a “no comment.” Now, his ex-girlfriend’s vocal cameo has been confirmed — or equivocally confirmed, at least — by the record’s producer, Jon Brion.

Asked by the New York Times if there were vocals of Grande’s on the track, Brion responded: “I believe there are.”

But he added that he had no direct knowledge of her contribution. “Somebody just told me something about that, some kerfuffle,” Brion said. “I mean, that was a pre-existing track. There were a few songs the family gave me that he’d been working on independently that I thought fit thematically with what we had worked on. ‘I Can See’ was one of those… I played some things on those tracks to make them feel like the others, but those vocals were already there. It wasn’t like an executive decision or anything.”

Miller and Grande went public with a romantic relationship in 2016, after first collaborating and saying they were “best friends” in 2012. She appeared on his 2016 album “The Divine Feminine.” Their split became public in May 2018. In July of that year, Miller told Zane Lowe of Beats 1, “I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple.” Miller was found dead of an apparent overdose on Sept. 7, 2018.

Brion, a respected film scorer and artist in his own right as well as a celebrated producer, spoke about the positives and challenges of piecing together a posthumous album in his interview with the Times.

Saying that he last saw Miller about 6-8 weeks before he died, Brion said that “the whole plan was he was going to go on tour and then, when he came back, we’d go into a large room and I would bring the instrument collection. We basically had an album’s worth of complete songs we had done together. The only things that were left undone were things that we needed to do in a bigger room than I had in Burbank.” After the rapper’s death, Brion said, “it was about three months later when I got a call from the family asking me to finish the album.”

Brion told the Times that “Circles” was intended to be the middle album in a trilogy. “There were supposed to be three albums: the first, ‘Swimming,’ was sort of the hybridization of going between hip-hop and song form. The second, which he’d already decided would be called ‘Circles,’ would be song-based. And I believe the third one would have been just a pure hip-hop record. I think he wanted to tell people, ‘I still love this, I still do this.'”

The producer said he felt devastated when he first listened back to some of the material they had recorded together when it popped up on his phone as he was listening to music on a flight.

“When I heard ‘Once a Day’ on that plane, it was like a knife in the heart,” Brion said. “I cried even when I was in the room with him recording it. And then, later when I was back in the room adding a guitar part or something to finish it, I would have to listen very closely to the vocal and it would just pulverize me. He was clearly trying to sort through his demons and was just being very, very honest, not trying to hide any of it. I feel like the album is a clear picture of somebody with those troubles who is funny and intelligent and was trying to look at them critically.”

The “Circles” album has been critically well received. In Variety‘s review, critic A.D. Amorosi said, “The occasionally demo-like ‘Circles’ is elegant and muddily crotchety, experimental, yet wildly easy on the ear. … What differentiates this new album from its immediate predecessor is Miller’s choice (or that of his family in tandem with Brion) to keep the proceedings uncluttered.” The album, he wrote, sounds like “a proper, meant-for-release send-off, and a swelling last will and testament.”

More Music

  • Mac Miller, Ariana GrandeAriana Grande in

    Mac Miller Producer 'Believes' That's Ariana Grande's Voice on New Album

    Since Mac Miller’s posthumous album, “Circles,” came out Friday, many fans have been convinced they heard Ariana Grande’s voice on the track “I Can See.” The late rapper’s reps responded to queries with a “no comment.” Now, his ex-girlfriend’s vocal cameo has been confirmed — or equivocally confirmed, at least — by the record’s producer, [...]

  • Mura Masa’s 'R.Y.C.': Album Review

    Mura Masa’s 'R.Y.C.': Album Review

    With his 2017 self-titled debut album, Mura Masa — a.k.a. 23-year-old Channel Islands spawn Alex Crossan — was nominated for two Grammys, including Best Dance Album, and later won one for his remix of Haim’s “Walking Away.” Guests on the album ranged from A$AP Rocky and Charli XCX to Blur/Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn and Desiigner. [...]

  • Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan participates

    Executive Assistant Preparing Lawsuit Against Ousted Grammy Chief

    In the latest twist in the increasingly bitter exit of Deborah Dugan from the Recording Academy after just five months, the ousted president/CEO is about to face a lawsuit from her former assistant, Claudine Little, who has retained former Harvey Weinstein/ Charlie Walk attorney Patty Glaser to represent her, two sources tell Variety. The news was [...]

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm

    'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Music: How the Italian Tuba March Found Its Way to Larry David

    When “Curb Your Enthusiasm” returns for its much-anticipated 10th season it does so with it a musical theme that’s a prime example of recognizable sonic branding and has become synonymous with comedy in our complicated times: “Frolic” by composer Luciano Michelini. But surprisingly, this comic march for tuba, mandolin and piano wasn’t specifically written for [...]

  • Kacey Musgraves, from left, Reba McEntire,

    How a Twitter Joke About Women at Country Radio Reignited a Firestorm (Column)

    Do you remember the classic Bee Gees song that goes, “I started a joke… that started the whole world crying”? (It’s okay if you don’t.) That’s how I felt this week after realizing that a sarcastic tweet I’d typed out in a half-minute at a stoplight led to a social media firestorm, then a tempest of [...]

  • Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile backstageAmericana

    Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile Set as Dynamic Duo for Grammys

    Country legend Tanya Tucker and her producer, Brandi Carlile, will perform together on the Grammys  in one week, both singers announced on their respective social media accounts Sunday. Wrote Carlile: “Let’s. do. this.” (One of the first responses on Carlile’s Instagram came from a fellow Seattle musician, Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron: “Hell yes!”) “I wanted you [...]

  • Billie EilishiHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Show, The

    Billie Eilish, Coldplay, the Black Keys Rock iHeartRadio AlterEgo (Photos)

    iHeartRadio celebrated the alternative stars of its airwaves on Saturday night with AlterEgo, inviting the likes of Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Blink-182 and the Black Keys to Los Angeles’ the Forum. Eilish kicked off the show — a solid strategy in getting the younger set to get in on time — with hits like “Bad Guy,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad