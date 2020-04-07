Luke Bryan Postpones Album Release, Tour Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Luke Bryan has postponed the release of his new album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” from April 24 to Aug. 7, the singer announced Tuesday. Also pushed back is the start of his “Proud to Be Here” tour, which was due to kick off May 28 in Cincinnati. It’s now scheduled to start on July 10 in Alabama and wrap Oct. 30 in Louisiana.

“What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” said Bryan in a statement, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected more than 1 million people worldwide. “With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

Openers for select dates included Runaway June, Morgen Wallen and Caylee Hammack. The tour hits arenas and amphitheatres.

Signed to Capitol Nashville, a division of Universal Music Group, “Born Here Live Here Die Here” is Bryan’s seventh studio album. The country star is also currently a judge on ABC’s “American Idol.”

Bryan is managed by Kerri Edwards of KP Entertainment and booked by WME.

For the full list of rescheduled dates, head over to the Luke Bryan website.