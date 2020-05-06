Lucinda Williams Joins ‘Sessions,’ Virtual Festival Benefitting MusiCares

Lucinda Williams has joined Steve Earle, Brandy Clark, Cam, Skip Marley and DJ Twin Shadow for today’s version of “Sessions,” a virtual festival that will take place on four consecutive Wednesdays, starting today (May 6). The festival, a tag-team effort from Truideation with MusiCares and Twitch, goes live at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m PT on Twitch. Subsequent shows will take place on May 13, 20 and 27.

The timing of the series is key: MusiCares, the charitable wing of the Recording Academy, which has raised nearly $14 million through its COVID-19 Relief Fund, has been forced to stop accepting new applications for the fund until it raises more money, the organization announced last week. MusiCares staff and executives have been hard at work fundraising, but until further notice, the need has outstripped the financial resources. Within days of the shutdown, the Academy and MusiCares formed the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which has become the de facto go-to charity for the music business, marshalling donations from nearly every major music company and distributing more than $14 million to a music community that continues to need aid — and has been receiving 500 applications per day.

Confirmed guests for future episodes include Allie X, Bryce Vine, Cavetown, Dawes, Empress Of, Hanson, Julia Michaels, Kat Cunning, MAX, Randy Rainbow, Salt Cathedral, and more. The Festival will take place on the frontpage of Twitch (link HERE) and will feature four musical acts and host Matt Pinfield on a single screen.

Conversation, collaboration and performances will be intertwined, with each artist performing two songs and a guest DJ to kick off and close out each episode.

Viewers can contribute to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund via a “DONATE HERE” button or online at https://tiltify.com/@sessions/sessions. MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy as a safety net in times of need for the music community. MusiCares offers confidential preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues.

Audio sponsor Logitech, Audio-Technica and eSports Streaming Partner waveform.gg will ensure that the sound and visuals are optimal and broadcast standard.