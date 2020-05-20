Lorde’s Third Album Is on the Way, Singer Says

Lorde’s third album is in the works, the singer revealed in a chatty email to fans on Wednesday.

“I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out,” she wrote. “Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening.”

She said that she and Jack Antonoff (the two are pictured above), who collaborated on her sophomore album “Melodrama” (as well as with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Pink and many others) will be meeting up in her native New Zealand and Los Angeles to work on it.

“A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down. We’re still working away — Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer.”

“Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicious activity,” she continued. “In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive. Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super f—ing high.I can tell you, this new thing, it’s got its own colours now. If you know anything about my work, you’ll know what that means.”

“The work is so f—ing good, my friend,” she concluded. “I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”