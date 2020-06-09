Lollapalooza 2020 Canceled by City of Chicago

Lollapalooza and most of the Chicago’s other summer music festivals have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, the city announced Tuesday, according to the Chicago Tribune and multiple news outlets.

Lollapalooza is the city’s largest festival and typically draws 100,000 fans to Grant Park to see around 170 acts over four days. The announcement is largely a formality, as few people expected it to take place; promoter C3 Presents had not announced a lineup for the event, which was scheduled July 30-Aug. 2 event, nor placed tickets on sale.

However, the festival plans to hold a livestreamed event on those days; details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned,” said festival organizers in a statement. “The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority.”

The city also announced it is canceling all of its events through Labor Day, including Taste of Chicago, the Air and Water Show and the Chicago Jazz Festival. The city had already announced the cancellation of its summer festivals devoted to gospel, blues and house music.

“We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement. “As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer.”

Most major festivals in North America have already been cancelled or postponed. Coachella, the largest in the U.S., has been rescheduled for October, but sources say the organizers reached out to performers seveal weeks ago about performing next year during the festival’s usual dates in April.