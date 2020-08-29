Lockn’ Music Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Virginia’s Lockn’ Music Festival has been officially canceled for 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A music festival based in Virginia, Lockn’ provided an annual space in Arrington for the jamband community. It was originally set for October 2-4 of this year, although the official lineup had yet to be released prior to the cancellation. In its stead, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, known in Deadhead circles as J-RAD, will perform an audience-free series of performances on the original dates.

A 2021 edition of the festival will take place October 1-3 at Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Farm, Lockn’s 387-acre property located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Arrington, VA. It will launch with a special “Steal Your Thursday” kick-off on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Lockn’ had also been providing full refunds to festival ticketholders for individual situations. Current 2020 ticket holders can obtain a full refund for tickets and camping accommodations or choose to rollover their tickets to Lockn’ 2021. Those transferring their order to 2021 will receive one free access voucher for all three J-RAD performances. More information can be found on the Lockn’ site.

Throughout the summer, safety policy information for Lockn’ was provided for hopes of continuing in October, including required face coverings, COVID-19 screenings at the festival entrance, and physically distanced stage viewing areas with limited capacities. Concertgoers also were not permitted to leave the weekend festival grounds upon entry.

For Lockn’ ticketholders who purchased hotel and transportation for the festival through Cville Travel and Blue Ridge Brews, the separate companies are also working with customers for individual refunds. Purchases for travel packages through CID, according to Lockn’s FAQ, “will be contacted in the near future with updates.”

Since the lineup for 2020’s Lockn’ Music Festival was still TBA, it is unclear whether they will honor the same bands and tickets for the hopeful return in 2021. Past groups within the jam scene including Dead & Company, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Widespread Panic, and more, were staple performances at Lockn’ in previous years, so possibilities on the lineup are endless once announced for 2021.

The music festival was co-founded in 2013 by Capitol Theatre owner Peter Shapiro and H.O.R.D.E. Festival’s Dave Frey, who both played significant roles in the jam scene and music industry. Shapiro appears in a YouTube video released today explaining the decision to postpone. Watch it below:

Pictured: Bob Weir, John Kadlecik, and Phil Lesh of Furthur performs on day 2 of the Lockn’ Festival at Oak Ridge Farm on September 6, 2013.