Lizzo, Ellie Goulding, A$AP Rocky Sign on for Eco-Conscious Virgin Fest

Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium + Exposition Park will host the inaugural Virgin Fest on June 6 and 7. Headliners for the festival include Lizzo, A$AP Rocky and Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals along with Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Jorja Smith, Banks, Tank and the Bangas, Trixie Mattel, Lauren Jauregi, Tiffany Young and Barns Courtney, among others. International acts on the bill include the Korean-American Japanese Breakfast, Chinese singer-songwriter Lay Zhang, Colombian singer Kali Uchis, Israeli artist Noga Erez, Cameroonian-American Vagabon

Under the banner “People and Planet,” Virgin Fest promises an “inclusive, eco-conscious weekend-long celebration” where “all are welcome … irrespective of race, color, pronoun, identity, gender, age, creed, ability, religion, political party, language, origin, heritage, traditions, background, education, income, career path, status, experience, viewpoint, beliefs, philosophies, ideas, shape, size, skill, style, appearance, music taste, who you voted for, what you’re into, how you live, who you know or who you love,” reads an announcement of the lineup reveal. Tickets begin at $229.

Said Jason Felts, CEO and founder of Virgin Fest and a key architect of the Kaboo franchise: “Music is an emotional force of transformation — it can change people’s moods, their outlook on life, and sometimes, it can unite the world. We are embracing the dream that music can bring to get us to a better place 00 for our fans, for our people, for our communities and for our planet. We envision a tomorrow where festivals live and breathe the extraordinary — Virgin Fest looks to lead that charge.”

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin, added that he hopes Virgin Fest will “be on track to become one of the United States’ greenest festivals.”

To that end, Virgin Fest will ban all single-use plastics on-site during its two-day bow, donate all surplus food to local LA homeless shelters and encourage attendees to bring their own water bottles.