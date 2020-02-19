×

Lizzo, Ellie Goulding, A$AP Rocky Sign on for Eco-Conscious Virgin Fest

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
LizzoAustin City Limits Music Festival, Weekend 2, Day 3, Texas, USA - 13 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium + Exposition Park will host the inaugural Virgin Fest on June 6 and 7. Headliners for the festival include Lizzo, A$AP Rocky and Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals along with Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Jorja Smith, Banks, Tank and the Bangas, Trixie Mattel, Lauren Jauregi, Tiffany Young and Barns Courtney, among others. International acts on the bill include the Korean-American Japanese Breakfast, Chinese singer-songwriter Lay Zhang, Colombian singer Kali Uchis, Israeli artist Noga Erez, Cameroonian-American Vagabon

Under the banner “People and Planet,” Virgin Fest promises an “inclusive, eco-conscious weekend-long celebration” where “all are welcome … irrespective of race, color, pronoun, identity, gender, age, creed, ability, religion, political party, language, origin, heritage, traditions, background, education, income, career path, status, experience, viewpoint, beliefs, philosophies, ideas, shape, size, skill, style, appearance, music taste, who you voted for, what you’re into, how you live, who you know or who you love,” reads an announcement of the lineup reveal. Tickets begin at $229.

Said Jason Felts, CEO and founder of Virgin Fest and a key architect of the Kaboo franchise: “Music is an emotional force of transformation — it can change people’s moods, their outlook on life, and sometimes, it can unite the world. We are embracing the dream that music can bring to get us to a better place 00 for our fans, for our people, for our communities and for our planet. We envision a tomorrow where festivals live and breathe the extraordinary — Virgin Fest looks to lead that charge.” 

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin, added that he hopes Virgin Fest will “be on track to become one of the United States’ greenest festivals.” 

To that end, Virgin Fest will ban all single-use plastics on-site during its two-day bow, donate all surplus food to local LA homeless shelters and encourage attendees to bring their own water bottles. 

Virgin Fest

More Music

  • LizzoAustin City Limits Music Festival, Weekend

    Lizzo, Ellie Goulding, A$AP Rocky Sign on for Eco-Conscious Virgin Fest

    Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium + Exposition Park will host the inaugural Virgin Fest on June 6 and 7. Headliners for the festival include Lizzo, A$AP Rocky and Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals along with Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Jorja Smith, Banks, Tank and the Bangas, Trixie Mattel, Lauren Jauregi, Tiffany Young and Barns [...]

  • Pop SmokeRolling Loud SOCAL, Los Angeles,

    Rapper Pop Smoke Killed By Masked Gunmen

    Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot Wednesday morning at a home in the Hollywood Hills, law enforcement officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. He was 20. Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was at a residence in California around 4:30 a.m. when two masked men broke into his house, law enforcement sources told [...]

  • Jason Isbell

    Jason Isbell, Maren Morris to Headline Kentucky's Railbird Festival

    Americana favorite Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and country star Maren Morris top a slate of performers just announced for the Railbird Festival, to be held on three stages over two days in August at the Grounds at Keeneland, a renowned race track in Kentucky. The August 22-23, 2020 fest features an unusually eclectic [...]

  • Issa Rae Interview Variety

    Issa Rae’s Raedio Partners With Kobalt for Global Publishing Deal

    Kobalt today announced a worldwide publishing deal with Emmy-nominated actor-producer-writer Issa Rae’s company, Raedio Publishing, LLC. The global partnership with Raedio includes creative and administration services, which includes providing guidance and funding on new Raedio signings, pitch Raedio’s writers, artists and library for synchronization opportunities and provide admin services, according to the announcement. Rae has [...]

  • Pharrell Williams movie musical

    Pharrell, Michele Anthony, Jody Gerson, Jon Platt Join Rock Hall of Fame Foundation Board

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in New York today announced five new members who have joined their Board of Directors: Michele Anthony (Executive Vice President Universal Music Group); Jody Gerson (Chairman & CEO Universal Music Publishing); Pam Kaufman (President ViacomCBS Consumer Products); Jon Platt (Chairman & CEO SONY/ATV Music Publishing); and artist/producer/entrepreneur [...]

  • Elvis Presley 1968 Comeback Special

    'Elvis: That's the Way It Is' Documentary Set for Re-Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Trafalgar Releasing has set a re-release for the concert documentary “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is” for April 22 in 14 countries, Variety has learned exclusively. The event will mark the 50th anniversary of the film’s original release by MGM. Most of the remastered footage was shot at the International Hotel in Las Vegas with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad