Watch Lizzo Light Up ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ on ‘Together at Home’ Concert

Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” has practically become a hymn in the six decades since it was written, and it’s safe to say Lizzo took the song to church when performing it on Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” concert on Saturday night.

She actually kept it low-key for the first half of the song, but as the second chorus came round, people across the world probably exclaimed, “There she goes!” as she took the final verses and chorus into the stratosphere.

Lady Gaga, acting as a virtual cheerleader throughout the show from her Instagram story, was one of them, yelling, “You’re my queen, Lizzo! I love you.”

Lizzo was the most nominated performer at the 2020 Grammy Awards, taking home three trophies out of eight nominations for her breakthrough album “Cuz I Love You.” She topped Billie Eilish for pop solo vocal and also took home urban contemporary album and traditional R&B performance. She also opened the Grammy Awards telecast with “Cuz I Love You,” then, with a slow transition complete with ballerinas and an outfit change, she capped the performance with “Truth Hurts.” Accompanied by an orchestra, a dance crew and a fellow flautist, the set was both intimate and animated, and capped off Lizzo’s dominating year in music, one that saw her, Eilish and Lil Nas X as the breakthrough new artists.

While “Together at Home” is not a traditional fundraising event, the Global Citizen website identifies several ways viewers can get involved. Its “Take Action” site includes multiple ways people can make their voices heard and donate money.