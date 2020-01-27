×

Lizzo Honors Kobe Bryant With Grammys Performance: ‘Tonight Is for Kobe’

By

J.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Lizzo Grammys performance
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

After earning a leading eight nominations, Lizzo opened the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a lively performance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” the singer said as she took the stage in a black gown. The sports icon died earlier on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Lizzo performed “Cuz I Love You,” the title song off of her third studio album. Then, with a slow transition complete with ballerinas and an outfit change, she capped the performance with “Truth Hurts.” Accompanied by an orchestra, a dance crew and a fellow flautist, the set was both intimate and animated, and capped off Lizzo’s dominating year in music.

It’s a big night for Lizzo. Making her Grammy debut, she garnered the most nods of any artist this year — many of which are in the top categories. Though it was originally released in 2017, “Truth Hurts” became a sleeper hit last year, going viral on the social media platform TikTok before eventually climbing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite being several years old, the song was released as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of “Cuz I Love You,” allowing it to qualify for the Grammys this year.

“Truth Hurts” landed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and pop solo performance. Lizzo was nominated for best new artist, while the deluxe edition of “Cuz I Love You” competed for album of the year.

More Music

  • Chris Cornell Police Report

    Chris Cornell Wins Posthumous Grammy

    Chris Cornell won a posthumous award the the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in the category of Best Recording Package. The career-spanning boxed set included 15 classics and two unreleased tracks, including his cover of Sinead O’ Conner’s “Nothing Compares to U.” The album also included artwork from Jeff Ament, Barry Ament, and creative [...]

  • Lizzo Grammys performance

    Lizzo Honors Kobe Bryant With Grammys Performance: 'Tonight Is for Kobe'

    After earning a leading eight nominations, Lizzo opened the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a lively performance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. “Tonight is for Kobe,” the singer said as she took the stage in a black gown. The sports icon died earlier on Sunday in a helicopter crash. Lizzo performed [...]

  • Joy Villa Trump Dress Grammys 2020

    Joy Villa Wears Trump 'Impeached and Re-Elected' Dress on Grammys Red Carpet

    It wouldn’t be the Grammys without a pro-Trump fashion statement from Joy Villa. The singer donned a latex gown with “Trump 2020” running down the front and “impeached and re-elected” on the back in white lettering. The red, white and blue dress and cape were custom made by Desi Allinger of Desi Designs. “[The dress] it’s [...]

  • Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile -

    Tanya Tucker Wins First Grammys, 47 Years After First Nomination

    Country music legend Tanya Tucker picked up her first two wins at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 61-year-old singer won for best country song for “Bring My Flowers Now” and best country album for “While I’m Livin’.” “After 50 years in this business, I have a [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle's family - Best Rap

    Nipsey Hussle Wins Posthumous Grammy Award

    Nispey Hussle won a posthumous award at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. “Racks in the Middle” took home best rap performance to rousing applause at the pre-telecast ceremony. Sharing in the award were Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. It is the rapper’s first-ever Grammy Award. The honor was accepted by his family including his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad