Ingrooves Music Group Taps Liz Morentin as Head of Marketing and Communications

Ingrooves Music Group has named industry veteran Liz Morentin as its head of marketing and communications.

In this newly created role, Morentin will be in charge of brand marketing and communications for the independent music marketing services and distribution company, overseeing internal, external and B2B communications.

“We have been looking for an executive with the right set of skills to help us shape and lead our marketing and communications efforts and Liz fits the bill perfectly,” said Ingrooves CEO Bob Roback. “Her successful track record across a broad spectrum of entertainment companies, and her highly honed skills as a storyteller make her a perfect fit for this role and we’re thrilled to have her onboard.”

Morentin commented, “Bob Roback and the team at Ingrooves are at the forefront of modern independent music distribution with innovation and technology, driving a network of global music experts that are setting the standard for what independent music distribution should be. I look forward to bringing their story to new audiences as they continue to innovate and expand their footprint globally.”

Morentin’s experience spans different sectors of the industry, including music, television, technology and live entertainment. Prior to joining Ingrooves Music, she most recently served as executive vice president of communications for Paradigm Talent Agency, where she oversaw corporate communications for the organization. She also formerly served as executive vice president, communications and media at Warner Bros. Records. She joined Dick Clark Productions in 2013, where she oversaw franchise media properties like the American Music Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. Morentin launched her career at Scoop Marketing and has held communications roles at Atomic Pop, Epic Records, Rhino Entertainment, Elektra Entertainment, Artista and Jive and Live Nation Entertainment.

Morentin will be based in Ingrooves Los Angeles headquarters and will report to Roback.