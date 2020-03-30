×

‘Living Room Concert for America,’ Hosted by Elton John, Now Streaming on YouTube (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

YouTube is now streaming the benefit special “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America” through Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel. The one-hour event, which debuted on Fox Sunday night, March 29, was created to help fight the spread of the coronavirus and to “celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic.”

Hosted by Elton John, the special features performances by Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Dave Grohl, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Tim McGraw and more, from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

The concert features inspirational messages from guests as well as special appearances from Ben Falcone, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres, Ken Jeong, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Ryan Seacrest, Russell Wilson and more. The benefit special pays tribute to the frontline health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus. It also encourages viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America® and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

According to the announcement, in addition to streaming the benefit special, YouTube is making a donation in support of the cause.

You can watch the benefit special here:

 

