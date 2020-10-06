Camila Cabello, John Legend, Yungblud Among Nominees for LiveXLive’s Lockdown Awards

Camila Cabello, John Legend, Yungblud and Ben Platt lead this year’s nominations for the Lockdown Awards, presented by LiveXLive, with three nods each.

Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin and Cynthia Erivo also round out the top honors with three nominations.

On Tuesday, LiveXLive Media announced the nominees for its Dec. 11 quarantine-based music award show, which is now open for voting in all 15 categories. Nominees include duets, covers and group performances that took place virtually or in large outdoor areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Lockdown Awards are focusing on acknowledging and celebrating the creative innovation in the live streaming space in our inaugural year,” said LiveXLive chief creative officer Garrett English in a statement. “As we honor artists’ accomplishments, we will support NIVA and the ongoing efforts to enrich the venues that present artists. We are supporting an entertainment medium now and into the future that has been extraordinary during these challenging times.”

Cabello earned nominations for her performances during Global Citizen One World: Together At Home and for her work on the Dear Class of 2020 “Beautiful Day (FINNEAS Remix).” Two of Platt’s nominations came from the remix as well, while Legend picked up a nomination in a tech category and “The Yungblud Show” nabbed two nominations.

Artists who’ve also pivoted their focus to things other than music also have a category. Selena Gomez’s work on a cooking show, Cardi B’s do-it-yourself hair mask tutorial and Justin Bieber’s set-up of “Floor is Lava” have earned them each nominations for the musicians not playing music award.

Bieber is also nominated with Ariana Grande for a Zoom performance of their chart-topping song, “Stuck with U.”

Check out the complete list of nominees below.

A Quarantine Ditty: Favorite Quarantine Song

Adam Sandler – “Quarantine Song,” The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Avenue Beat – “Lowkey Fk 2020”

Charlie Puth – Untitled Quarantine Song

Doug E. Fresh, Artie Green, & Gerry Gunn – “Wash Your Hands: 20 Seconds or More”

Will Ferrell – “Wash Hand Medley,” Late Late Show #HomeFest

All the Feels: Favorite Song for the Soul

Andra Day – “Rise Up,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Andrea Bocelli – “Amazing Grace,” Music for Hope

Dolly Parton – “Try,” A Night of Covenant House

Jennifer Hudson – “Hallelujah,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Restless Road & Kane Brown – “Take Me Home,” Pandora Live

Digital Chemistry: Favorite Duet

Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood – “Remind Me”

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes – “What A Wonderful World,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Jhene Aiko & H.E.R. – “B.S.,” BET Covid Relief

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe – “If The World Was Ending”

Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson – “Brown Skin Girl,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Musicians Not Playing Music

Willow Smith – “Willow Smith Does Yoga”

Selena Gomez – “Selena + the Chef”

Cardi B – DIY Hair Mask

Justin Bieber – Plays “Floor is Lava”

Miley Cyrus – Talk Show Host “BrightMinded”

I Heart that Song: Favorite Cover

Allen Stone – “Time After Time,” Live at the Lodge

Lizzo – “A Change is Gonna Come,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

MGK & Travis Barker – “Misery Business”

Rita Wilson – “Hip Hop Hooray”

Toni Cornell – “Hunger Strike,” Music Lives

Mind = Blown: Favorite Use of Tech

David Guetta – United At Home

John Legend – Bigger Love

Katy Perry – Tomorrowland Around the World

The Weeknd – TikTok Virtual Experience

Travis Scott – Travis Scott & Fortnite Present: Astronomical

No Stage, No Problem: Favorite Outdoor Performance

Andrea Bocelli – “Amazing Grace,” Music for Hope

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe – If The World Was Ending

Kygo – DJ Set, Golden Hour Festival

Maluma – “Carnival,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Megan Thee Stallion – Red Rocks Unpaused Concert, Red Rocks Unpaused

Room with a View: Favorite Creative Direction

BBC / Corey Baker Dance – “Swan Lake,” BBC Presents Swan Lake Performed in 27 Bathtubs

Erykah Badu – The Quarantine Concert Series: Apocalypse, Live from Badubotron

Janelle Monáe – Verizon Pay it Forward Concert

Keith Urban – “Higher Love,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Paris Hilton – DJ Set, TrillerFest 2020

Sights & Sounds: Most Like a Music Video

24kGoldn with Yungblud – “City of Angels,” The Yungblud Show

Kygo – DJ Set, Golden Hour Festival

Migos – “Give No Fxk,” TrillerFest 2020

Pearl Jam – “Dance of the Clairvoyants”

World of Wonder / Ru-Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars 2 – “Read U Wrote U (2020 Quarantine Edition)”

Stronger Together: Favorite Group / All-Star Performance

5 Seconds of Summer, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Chris Martin, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, The Foo Fighters, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma, Faith, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, Yungblud, Zara Larsson – “Times Like These,” BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge

Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, John Legend, Lady Gaga, & Lang Lang, – “The Prayer,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Finneas, Ben Platt, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Leon Bridges, Noah Cyrus, Tove Lo & Ty Dolla $ign – “Beautiful Day (FINNEAS Remix),” Dear Class of 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Ben Platt & Chris Jackson – “New York, New York,” Rise Up New York!

Post Malone & Travis Barker – “About A Girl,” Nirvana Tribute Livestream

The Best Fest: Favorite Virtual Festival

BBC Radio 1 – The Big Weekend 2020

Lollapalooza 2020

LiveXLive – Music Lives

Tomorrowland Around the World

TrillerFest 2020

The New New: Favorite New Music Series

D-Nice – “Club Quarantine”

LiveXLive – “Music Lives On”

Norah Jones – “Mini Concerts”

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz – “Verzuz”

Tori Kelly – “QuaranTEA with Tori”

Yungblud – “The Yungblud Show”

The Room Where It Happens: Favorite Home Performance

Halsey – “Beautiful Stranger,” Jersey4Jersey Covid Relief

John Legend – “All of Me,” Global Citizen #TogetherAtHome Instagram Live

Lady Gaga – “Smile,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff – “Brand New Funk”

Zac Brown Band – “Chicken Fried,” Zac Brown Band July 4th Livestream for Camp Southern Ground

Way-Off Broadway: Favorite Musical Reunion

Hairspray Alumni feat. Celeb Actor Guest Stars – “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” Celebration for the Actors Fund

Hamilton Cast – “Alexander Hamilton,” Some Good News

Kinky Boots International Pride Cast Reunion – “Raise You Up,” Broadway.com NYC Pride 2020

Matilda Original Cast – “When I Grow Up,” Matilda: The Musical

Pitch Perfect Cast / The Barden Bellas – “Love on Top,” Universal Pictures

Zoom Tune: Zoom Performance

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U

Finneas, Ben Platt, Camila Cabello Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Leon Bridges Noah Cyrus, Tove Lo, & Ty Dolla $ign – “Beautiful Day (FINNEAS Remix),” Dear Class of 2020

Mariah Carey – “Through the Rain / Make It Happen,” Rise Up New York!

SuperM – “With You,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

The Rolling Stones – “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” Global Citizen One World: Together At Home