Weekend Music Live-Streams Include Grand Ole Opry, Light in the Attic Special, Ben Folds, ACM Pre-Show and More

This weekend’s music live-stream offerings are kicked off by country favorite Ashley McBryde doing an album release show Friday night and participating in the weekly Grand Ole Opry broadcast Saturday with Lauren Alaina and Terri Clark.
Web festivals or multi-act benefit lineups weigh heavy in the Friday and Saturday listings. A show sponsored by Light in the Attic Records features Jim James, Devendra Banhart, Ben Gibbard, Fred Armisen and others. “We Are Hear — On The Air,” a new series hosted by Linda Perry, includes guests like Lzzy Hale, Macy Gray, Laura Jane Grace, Donita Sparks, Tom Green and Matt Pinfield. Jade Bird leads the lineup on a “Sofa Sets” benefit, and the UnCancelled Music Festival will unfold from multiple locations.
Ben Folds, stuck in Australia, will do the first in a series of Saturday shows from his new, temporary home. Others homebody performers on view range from Burna Boy to the Decemberists’ Colin Molloy to Jorma Kaukonen.
Check our daily listings for the days to come (followed a list of archived live-streams from recent days):
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
Ashley McBryde
8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT
(album release chat and performance, via YouTube)
click here
Justin Moore
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Instagram, benefitting first responders, with ESPN’s Marty Smith)
click here
Logan Ledger
3 p.m ET, noon PT
(via Instagram and Facebook)
click here
Light in the Attic & Friends at Home: Ben Gibbard, Fred Armisen, Devendra Banhart, Jim James, Sessa, Barbara Lynn, Gruff Rhys and more
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Light in the Attic’s Twitch and YouTube channels, benefits MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund)
click here
Colin Meloy of the Decemberists
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live, to benefit the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund)
click here
“We Are Hear — On The Air” with Linda Perry, Lzzy Hale, Macy Gray, Laura Jane Grace, Donita Sparks, Jesse Malin, Tom Green, DJ Adam 12, Matt Pinfield
beginning 3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via YouTube, mix of interviews, variety shows and live performances)
click here
“Sofa Sets” with Aurora, Jade Bird, mxmtoon, Mansionair, Hamilton Leithauser and Taylor Janzen
3-6 ET, noon-3 PT
(via sofasets.live)
click here
UnCancelled Music Festival
4-11 p.m. ET, 1-8 PT
(via StageIt to benefit MusiCares)
click here
Tucker Beathard
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Facebook and Instagram Live)
click here
Scarypoolparty
6:30 p.m ET, 3:30 PT
(DASH – Live from Hollywood)
click here
Burna Boy and Kiana Lede
8:01 p.m. ET, 5:01 PT
(via Levi’s Instagram Live)
click here
Melissa Etheridge
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(every day till April 7, via Facebook)
click here
Hozier
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Instagram)
click here
Rhett Miller
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via StageIt, “Friday Free-For-All,” recurring event)
click here
RHYE + Diplo
11 p.m. ET, 8 PT
(via YouTube, “Corona Sabbath” with ambient explorations and live vocalizations)
click here
Declan McKenna
3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30pm PT
(via Instagram)
click here
Overcoats
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(via Instagram, every Friday)
click here
Craig Morgan
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Facebook)
click here
Whipped Cream
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via Twitch; DJ performance on Twitch Hit Command Virtual Festival)<
click here: https://www.twitch.tv/
Hard Summer Staycation: JAUZ, Valentino Khan, Habstrakt, Wuki, Wolfgang Gartner, Mr.Carmack, Walker & Royce, DeVault, Noizu, J Worra, DUCKY, Party Pupils, Kaivon, OMNOM, Franklyn Watts
11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET, 8-midnight PT (also Saturday)
(via YouTube)
click here: https://www.youtube.com/insomniac
IG Live: @dermotkennedy
Ha*ash
IG Live: @haashoficial
IG Live: @nomfusi_ngonyama
Elize Ryd
IG Live: @elizeryd
Joshua Bassett
IG Live: @joshuatbassett
Rileyy Lanez
IG Live: @rileyy_lz
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
Ben Folds
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via Facebook)
click here
Grand Ole Opry with Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via Circle TV’s Facebook and YouTube)
click here
Jorma Kaukonen
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via YouTube, “Live from the Fur Peace Ranch” for the first in a series of performances)
click here
Comedy Central benefit with Patton Oswalt, Nikki Glazer, Whitney Cummings, Bob Saget, Howie Mandel and others
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
Caylee Hammack and Lauren Jenkins
10 p.m ET, 7 PT
(via StageIt, part of UnCancelled Music Festival, 7 artists to benefit MusiCares)
click here
Brent Cobb
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Instagram, “Jam For the Band” to benefit his band and crew
click here
Baylee Littrell
4 p.m.
(via his Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)
Surrender Hill
1:30 P.M. ET, 10:30 PT
(via Facebook and Instagram)
here or here
Melissa Etheridge
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(every day till April 7, via Facebook)
click here
Michael McDermott
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
via Stage It
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
“ACM Presents: Our Country” Pre-Show with Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Tenille Townes and more — plus, Chris Young salutes Joe Diffie
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via the Academy of Country Music’s Facebook page as well as the Amazon Music Twitch channel)
Aaron Neville
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(via Facebook, “Warm Your Heart – Live from Freville Farm”)
click here
The White Buffalo
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Cadenza)
click here
Lauren Jenkins
3:45 p.m. ET, 12:45 PT
(via StageIt, “SIP/SIP: Songwriters in Paradise Shelter in Place” to benefit Direct Relief, The CDC Foundation & Americares)
click here
Melissa Etheridge
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(every day till April 7, via Facebook)
click here
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived shows):
Orville Peck 3/23 here
Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video here)
Picture This 3/23 (video here)
Bastille 3/22 (video here)
Miguel 3/22 (video here)
Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video here)
Hozier 3/20 (video here)
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video here)
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video here)
Steve Aoki 3/20 (video here)
Niall Horan 3/19 (video here)
Common 3/19 (video here)
Charlie Puth 3/18 (video here)
John Legend 3/17 (video here)
Chris Martin 3/16 (video here)
Volbeat watch here
Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click here