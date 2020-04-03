Weekend Music Live-Streams Include Grand Ole Opry, Light in the Attic Special, Ben Folds, ACM Pre-Show and More

This weekend’s music live-stream offerings are kicked off by country favorite Ashley McBryde doing an album release show Friday night and participating in the weekly Grand Ole Opry broadcast Saturday with Lauren Alaina and Terri Clark.

Web festivals or multi-act benefit lineups weigh heavy in the Friday and Saturday listings. A show sponsored by Light in the Attic Records features Jim James, Devendra Banhart, Ben Gibbard, Fred Armisen and others. “We Are Hear — On The Air,” a new series hosted by Linda Perry, includes guests like Lzzy Hale, Macy Gray, Laura Jane Grace, Donita Sparks, Tom Green and Matt Pinfield. Jade Bird leads the lineup on a “Sofa Sets” benefit, and the UnCancelled Music Festival will unfold from multiple locations.

Ben Folds, stuck in Australia, will do the first in a series of Saturday shows from his new, temporary home. Others homebody performers on view range from Burna Boy to the Decemberists’ Colin Molloy to Jorma Kaukonen.

Check our daily listings for the days to come (followed a list of archived live-streams from recent days):

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Ashley McBryde

8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT

(album release chat and performance, via YouTube)

click here

Justin Moore

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Instagram, benefitting first responders, with ESPN’s Marty Smith)

click here

Logan Ledger

3 p.m ET, noon PT

(via Instagram and Facebook)

click here

Light in the Attic & Friends at Home: Ben Gibbard, Fred Armisen, Devendra Banhart, Jim James, Sessa, Barbara Lynn, Gruff Rhys and more

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Light in the Attic’s Twitch and YouTube channels, benefits MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund)

click here

Colin Meloy of the Decemberists

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram Live, to benefit the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund)

click here

“We Are Hear — On The Air” with Linda Perry, Lzzy Hale, Macy Gray, Laura Jane Grace, Donita Sparks, Jesse Malin, Tom Green, DJ Adam 12, Matt Pinfield

beginning 3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via YouTube, mix of interviews, variety shows and live performances)

click here

“Sofa Sets” with Aurora, Jade Bird, mxmtoon, Mansionair, Hamilton Leithauser and Taylor Janzen

3-6 ET, noon-3 PT

(via sofasets.live)

click here

UnCancelled Music Festival

4-11 p.m. ET, 1-8 PT

(via StageIt to benefit MusiCares)

click here

Tucker Beathard

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook and Instagram Live)

click here

Scarypoolparty

6:30 p.m ET, 3:30 PT

(DASH – Live from Hollywood)

click here

Burna Boy and Kiana Lede

8:01 p.m. ET, 5:01 PT

(via Levi’s Instagram Live)

click here

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(every day till April 7, via Facebook)

click here

Hozier

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Instagram)

click here

Rhett Miller

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via StageIt, “Friday Free-For-All,” recurring event)

click here

RHYE + Diplo

11 p.m. ET, 8 PT

(via YouTube, “Corona Sabbath” with ambient explorations and live vocalizations)

click here

Declan McKenna

3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30pm PT

(via Instagram)

click here

Overcoats

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(via Instagram, every Friday)

click here

Craig Morgan

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Whipped Cream

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Twitch; DJ performance on Twitch Hit Command Virtual Festival)<

click here: https://www.twitch.tv/

Hard Summer Staycation: JAUZ, Valentino Khan, Habstrakt, Wuki, Wolfgang Gartner, Mr.Carmack, Walker & Royce, DeVault, Noizu, J Worra, DUCKY, Party Pupils, Kaivon, OMNOM, Franklyn Watts

11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET, 8-midnight PT (also Saturday)

(via YouTube)

click here: https://www.youtube.com/insomniac

Dermot Kennedy



IG Live: @dermotkennedy 8:30 am PST, 11:30 am ESTIG Live: @dermotkennedy Ha*ash

4 pm PST, 7pm EST

IG Live: @haashoficial

Nomfusi



IG Live: @nomfusi_ngonyama 8 am PST, 11 am ESTIG Live: @nomfusi_ngonyama Elize Ryd



IG Live: @elizeryd 12 pm PST / 3 pm ESTIG Live: @elizeryd Joshua Bassett



IG Live: @joshuatbassett 2 pm PST / 5 pm ESTIG Live: @joshuatbassett Rileyy Lanez

2pm PST / 5 pm EST

IG Live: @rileyy_lz

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Ben Folds

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Grand Ole Opry with Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Circle TV’s Facebook and YouTube)

click here

Jorma Kaukonen

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via YouTube, “Live from the Fur Peace Ranch” for the first in a series of performances)

click here

Comedy Central benefit with Patton Oswalt, Nikki Glazer, Whitney Cummings, Bob Saget, Howie Mandel and others

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

Caylee Hammack and Lauren Jenkins

10 p.m ET, 7 PT

(via StageIt, part of UnCancelled Music Festival, 7 artists to benefit MusiCares)

click here

Brent Cobb

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Instagram, “Jam For the Band” to benefit his band and crew

click here

Baylee Littrell

4 p.m.

(via his Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)

Surrender Hill

1:30 P.M. ET, 10:30 PT

(via Facebook and Instagram)

here or here

Melissa Etheridge

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(every day till April 7, via Facebook)

click here

Michael McDermott

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

via Stage It





SUNDAY, APRIL 5

“ACM Presents: Our Country” Pre-Show with Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Tenille Townes and more — plus, Chris Young salutes Joe Diffie

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via the Academy of Country Music’s Facebook page as well as the Amazon Music Twitch channel)

Aaron Neville

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(via Facebook, “Warm Your Heart – Live from Freville Farm”)

click here

The White Buffalo

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Cadenza)

click here

Lauren Jenkins

3:45 p.m. ET, 12:45 PT

(via StageIt, “SIP/SIP: Songwriters in Paradise Shelter in Place” to benefit Direct Relief, The CDC Foundation & Americares)

click here

Melissa Etheridge

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(every day till April 7, via Facebook)

click here

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived shows):

Orville Peck 3/23 here

Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video here)

Picture This 3/23 (video here)

Bastille 3/22 (video here)

Miguel 3/22 (video here)

Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video here)

Hozier 3/20 (video here)

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video here)

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video here)

Steve Aoki 3/20 (video here)

Niall Horan 3/19 (video here)

Common 3/19 (video here)

Charlie Puth 3/18 (video here)

John Legend 3/17 (video here)

Chris Martin 3/16 (video here)

Volbeat watch here

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click here