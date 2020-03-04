Live Nation, The Core Entertainment Partner on Full-Service Entertainment Company

×

Veteran artist manager Kevin “Chief” Zaruk and business investor Simon Tikhman have announced the formation of The Core Entertainment with Live Nation invested in the firm as its strategic partner.

“There are so many artists and entrepreneurs with the talent and determination to disrupt their industries,” said co-founder Zaruk in a statement. “The Core offers our clientele the resources, exposure and capitol needed to scale and evolve. We look forward to leveraging our support from Michael Rapino and the vast resources from Live Nation to further expand our reach and influence.”

The pair launched the venture to identify and support select talent managers by giving them the resources and infrastructure needed to grow and become more competitive.

“Chief and I view the industry the same way,” said Tikhman, co-founder and CEO. “We both operate by leveraging relationships and resources across industries to create unique and lucrative opportunities.”

In addition to music management, The Core Ent. will form joint ventures with athletes, invest in technology and develop TV and film projects.

“We are always looking to partner with entrepreneurs who have vision,” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. “Chief and Simon have it in spades and we are excited to work with them to innovate in this quickly changing business.”

The deal for The Core Ent. was negotiated by attorney Joe Carlone at King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano.

