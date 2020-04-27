Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund Acquires 5.7% Stake in Live Nation

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund, recently purchased a large stake in Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, according to SEC filings released Monday.

Public Investment disclosed that it owned a 5.7% stake in the company, a total of 12.3 million shares. The fund’s stake in Live Nation rose above 5% as of April 16. Public Investment is now Live Nation’s third-largest shareholder. Liberty Media, which owns a 33% stake, is the largest.

Live Nation shares were lifted by the investment news on Monday morning, rising along with the broader market with gains in the 3% range. Shares were hovering around the $39 mark in early trading. Live Nation’s share price is down about 45% for the year to date amid the pandemic-related lockdown that shuttered most of the promotion giant’s business. In mid-February, before the coronavirus crisis began in earnest in the U.S., Live Nation shares were above $75.

Contacted by Variety, a rep for Live Nation had no comment. Public Investment did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The live-entertainment business — the primary revenue generator of the music industry — has been hit exceptionally hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with virtually every tour and concert taking place over the next few months postponed or cancelled. While touring-industry trade publication Pollstar projected a $12.2 billion year for the industry based on concert grosses from the first fiscal quarter of 2020 (which was largely unaffected by the coronavirus lockdown), those projections changed virtually overnight: It now lowers that estimate to $9.9 billion if touring resumes in late May, and $3.3 billion if the rest of the year is dark — the latter of which is “a worst-case scenario and certainly not expected,” the report asserts. Still, that worse-case scenario depicts a nearly $9 billion loss for the industry based on ticket sales alone.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino has made aggressive moves in recent weeks to bolster confidence and give support to the industry, ranging from foregoing his $3 million annual salary for the year to purchasing $1 million in the company’s stock himself to creating a $10 million fund for laid-off concert workers called Crew Aid; he has also repeatedly assured the staff on conference calls that there will not be layoffs. However, even if quarantines are lifted by late spring, it’s hard to say when people will feel secure enough to return to mass gatherings.