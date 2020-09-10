Former Live Nation Exec Launches ‘Love4Live,’ Free Meditation Retreat for Concert Industry

At a time when nearly everyone could use a mental-health break, 15 meditation experts have united to launch “Love4Live,” a free-of-charge “portal of refuge, community, and support for the concert industry” that includes conversations, meditation classes, and a virtual retreat to the tens of thousands of concert industry workers impacted by the global shutdown. Resources are available now until the first week of December.

Love4Live was funded and curated by concert veteran and former Live Nation executive, Jason Garner, and offered in conjunction with the non-profit InsightLA Meditation Center. The pandemic has not only left thousands of people in the concert industry without work, social distancing has taken away most human contact as well. Love4Live is intended to help people to cope and connect. “Meditation saved my life,” said Garner, reflecting on his exit from the live industry a decade ago. “I woke up scared, unsure of who I was, and afraid of what might come next. With the help of my teachers I learned to look inside, embrace my humanity, and be at peace with my life. With Love4Live I want to offer that same resource to my friends in the industry who are suffering in the face of this shutdown. No one should have to face this alone.”

The organization’s website, launched Thursday (Sept. 10) as a run-up to the series’ formal launch on Monday:

Sept. 10: Website Launch with Three Intimate Conversations

Miguel Chen | “Cocaine to Consciousness”

Miguel is the bassist for the punk band Teenage Bottlerocket, an author, and teacher of meditation and yoga. In this brutally honest conversation he and Jason discuss their hard-partying days and what led them to meditation.

Sharon Salzberg | “Some Things Just Hurt”

Sharon has been teaching meditation and leading retreats globally since 1974. In this conversation she shares her belief that “some things just hurt” as she and Jason discuss how to deal with the difficult times facing our industry.

Lama Rod Owens | “Love and Anger”

Lama Rod is one of the leaders of a new generation of teachers. In this raw and vulnerable conversation, he and Jason discuss coming to terms with and understanding our anger on the path to love and compassion.

The program, which will feature a conversation with LeAnn Rimes on the 14th, has three components:

A series of video conversations featuring 15 of the world’s foremost meditation experts includes include Sharon Salzberg, Tara Brach, LeAnn Rimes, George Mumford, Krishna Das, Trudy Goodman Kornfield, Joseph Goldstein, John Tarrant and Lama Rod Owens, among many others. New conversations will be posted each Monday throughout the duration of the program.

Live online meditation classes every Tuesday at 10am and Thursday at 5pm (all times Pacific Standard Time) commencing Tuesday, September 15 through Tuesday, November 24.

Each class, led by InsightLA meditation teacher, Thomas Davis, will feature an introduction to meditation in tough times, group meditation, and a live Q&A. The program will culminate with a 3-day concert industry online meditation retreat December 4-6 featuring prominent meditation teachers Sharon Salzberg, Trudy Goodman Kornfield, and Thomas Davis, hosted by Jason Garner.