Live Nation Announces Details of Concert-Ticket Refund Program

On the heels of a similar program announced Thursday by AEG Presents, Live Nation — the world’s largest live-entertainment company — announced on Friday that it is preparing to roll out its full ticket-refund program for fans with tickets to shows cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, probably before the end of the day.

The program gives fans the option of receiving either a full refund (for which they must apply within 30 days of a show being canceled or new dates being finalized) or up to 150% of their ticket value as “Concert Cash”l they can also donate their tickets to health care workers through the company’s expanded “Hero Nation” program.

The program is specific to North America (many countries across Europe have provided a one-year refund window).

Full details are expected to be posted on Live Nation’s website by end of day Friday; the full statement appears below.

Live Nation will soon be rolling out Rock When You’re Ready, a full program of options for fans with tickets to shows that have been cancelled or rescheduled. Our venues across North America will be offering loyal fans a variety of Concert Cash credits to put towards future ticket purchases. For cancelled shows, fans can choose to receive up to 150% of their ticket value as Concert Cash, and for rescheduled shows they will receive Concert Cash once they attend the new date. Those looking for ways to give back can opt to donate their tickets to health care workers through Live Nation’s expanded Hero Nation program.

And anyone who needs or wants their money back will have the option to get a full refund within 30 days once a show has been canceled or new dates have been finalized. It takes an entire ecosystem to bring live events to life, and we appreciate the patience of fans as our teams work through the details of shifting these shows with artists, venues, and communities around the world. Exact offers will vary based on show and venue, and will be shared directly with ticketholders when they are available, beginning May 1.