‘Live From the Artists Den’ Creators Launch Digital Series

The ‘Live From the Artists Den’ television series is going digital with ‘Live From My Den’ featuring musicians performing songs from their homes and walking the viewers through their creative space. Each episode will run between 20 and 30 minutes.

The Head and The Heart kicks off the ‘Live From My Den’ run today (May 22) at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The band will perform its new single “Honeybee” which has amassed over 57 million streams globally and 120.7 million impressions on TikTok to date. (Watch it below.)

“Live From the Artists Den” is currently in its 14th season and airs in the U.S. on public television and internationally in the U.K., Japan, Germany, Australia, Canada and Latin America in addition to select international in-flight entertainment systems.

The series features artists performing in extraordinary spaces. In the past, the show paired Adele with the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club in Santa Monica, Calif., which was founded in 1905; Ed Sheeran performed at New York’s Society for Ethical Culture on Manhattan’s Upper West Side; Shawn Mendes at 99 Scott, a raw industrial space in Brooklyn (pictured); and John Legend sang at Manhattan’s historic Riverside Church.

“Live From the Artists’ Den” works collaboratively with artists and the performances are timed to new releases, tours and other creative endeavors.

Said Legend of his experience: “It’s incredible to play in this series. Artists Den is such a great series and has featured so many great artists. I think it gives your fans a chance to understand your art a little bit more than they might understand from just seeing a simple concert.”