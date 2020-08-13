Linkin Park Preview ‘Hybrid Theory’ 20th Anniversary Edition With Unreleased Song – Listen Here

Linkin Park have announced the release of a deluxe 20 th anniversary edition of their breakthrough debut “Hybrid Theory,” due on October 9. The set will include demos, rarities, B-sides, DVDs and more than 90 minutes of rare video footage, along with other extras.

The group previewed the set with the rare 1999 demo “She Couldn’t” — listen to it below:

In order to prepare this special edition, Linkin Park engaged longtime fans around the world to contribute and share art, photos, and memories from the band’s earliest days.

The reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Super Deluxe Box, Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe CD, and Digital. The Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box consists of five CDs—the original “Hybrid Theory,” its remix record “Reanimation,” B-Side Rarities with 12 previously-released tracks from the album era, “LPU Rarities” with 18 tracks only circulated through the Linkin Park Underground (LPU) fan club, and “Forgotten Demos” with 12 unreleased tracks, including “She Couldn’t.”

Additionally, the Super Deluxe Box boasts three DVDS, including a direct replica of the original FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL, PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002 capturing one hour of unseen live footage from Las Vegas and San Diego (plus the 45-minute sequel to FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL entitled The Sequel To The Worst Name We’ve Ever Come Up With comprised of previously unavailable backstage footage and interviews), and another LIVE DVD with full concerts from The Fillmore 2001 in San Francisco and Rock AM Ring 2001 in Germany. Plus, it includes three vinyl LPS: the original Hybrid Theory (1 LP), Reanimation (2 LP), and available for the first-time on vinyl the Hybrid Theory EP—a six-track LP with etching on side 2. In addition to the original street team 2-track Cassette, fans also receive a stunning 80-page illustrated book with contributions from band members and unseen photographs as well as a replica tour laminate and oversized poster of late vocalist Chester Bennington. Additionally, band members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn and original Hybrid Theory art director and reissue art director Frank Maddocks supplied three lithographs of new art to the Super Deluxe Box.

The Hybrid Theory Vinyl Box Set comprises the original Hybrid Theory (1 LP) and Reanimation (2 LP) as well as the B-Side Rarities (1 LP). This will be the only format to include a vinyl of B-Side Rarities. The Deluxe CD showcases the original Hybrid Theory and B-Side Rarities with a 16-page booklet.