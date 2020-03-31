Lindsay Lohan Teases New Music: ‘I’m Back!’

Lindsay Lohan is making a return to music after a 12-year hiatus.

The former child star-turned-singer-songwriter-turned-Mykonos-based businesswoman posted a mysterious 30-second clip to her social media accounts today, captioning it with nothing but “I’m back!” and a pre-save link.

The teaser centers in on a staticky television, flashing between moments from Lohan’s career as her name is echoed by disembodied news anchors. Lohan is seen on the news, at red carpets, partying in Greece, being harassed by paparazzi and dancing in the music video for her 2004 hit “Rumors.” The voices and videos speed up, the television explodes and a smiley face logo flashes across the screen as Lohan says matter-of-factly, “I’m back.”

Lohan similarly teased a new single in August 2019 titled “Xanax.” She previewed the track on Virgin Radio Dubai’s “The Kris Fade Show” and even posted part of the music video to Instagram, but it disappeared mysteriously and the song was never officially released. However, the pre-save code is a good indication that new music is bound to hit streaming services this time.

Lohan first ventured into music in 2002 when Emilio and Gloria Estefan signed her to a production deal. Her starring role in “Freaky Friday” resulted in her first single, “Ultimate,” but it was the four songs she recorded for the 2003 film “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” that sent her soaring to pop stardom.

Her debut album “Speak” was released by Casablanca Records in 2004 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The Universal Music Group label was run by Tommy Mottola at the time. It was followed by “A Little More Personal (RAW)” in 2005. Her last official release was the 2008 single “Bossy.”