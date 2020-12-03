Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam Unite for Georgia Runoff Election Fundraiser

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam are joining forces for a virtual fundraiser benefitting the Georgia Senate runoff election.

Hosted by actor and Georgia native Wayne Brady, the fundraiser will take place via the virtual venue Looped on Dec. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT. The event will feature Miranda and Pearl Jam in conversation, discussing their artistic inspirations and why it’s so important to them to use their platforms for change.

“I’ve long admired Pearl Jam’s music and commitment to advocacy—and their music has made an impact on me since I was a teenager,” Miranda said. “I haven’t met them yet, but have wanted to for a long time. We thought it would be fun to meet in front of our fans, while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election.”

With tickets selling for $10 each, all proceeds from the event will go to the Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia and The Hispanic Federation. These donations will be employed to mobilize Georgia’s Latino community to vote in the runoff election by supporting text and phone banking, mailers, canvassing and bus tours through communities during early voting.

“Georgia came through for America and now it’s time for America to come through for Georgia,” Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder said. “We — along with millions of others — are fans of Lin-Manuel for both his art and his activism and we are excited to work together to support progressive organizations Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and The Hispanic Federation.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.