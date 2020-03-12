×

Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Never Before Heard ‘Hamilton’ Song

CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Leave it to Lin-Manuel Miranda to conjure a reason to find joy in a day of unrelentingly sad news. On Thursday, the creator of the Broadway sensation “Hamilton” released a never-before-heard demo track that he wrote — and cut — from the show that he says director Thomas Kail hasn’t even heard.

The song features Alexander Hamilton going to President George Washington for advice on the impending scandal involving his affair with Maria Reynolds, a central plot development in the show.

“Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app,” Miranda said on Twitter. “Alas. But I can send you music no one’s heard. Here’s a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called ‘I Have This Friend.’ “No one’s heard it, not even Kail.”

Miranda sings both parts on the track, but he said it was “funnier” to picture him and Christopher Jackson — who originated the part of Washington in the Broadway production — singing the song.

You can listen to the track below.

