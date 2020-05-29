What Does a Drake Feature Mean for an Album? ‘Everything,’ Says Rapper Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is no stranger to breaking the internet. In March, he dropped the track “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring Drake and DaBaby along with a nine-minute visual that lampooned the entertainment mogul, played by the rapper himself, and her talk show. The clip was directed by Director X and featured Yachty costumed in a dress and high heels and ignited its share of backlash. One Twitter user on Twitter claimed the artist “fell off” and was just trying to “sell records.”

Yachty was quick to shut down such criticism, clapping back on social media: “Bitch, it’s just supposed to be entertaining… it ain’t even that deep, y’all N–a’s so in denial with y’all masculinity shit like this bother y’all.. Relax.”

Bitch it’s just supposed to be entertaining… it ain’t even that deep, y’all Nigga’s so in denial with y’all masculinity shit like this bother y’all.. relax https://t.co/Ql2NZCdY1C — comeback season boat (@lilyachty) March 11, 2020

Still, it was a bold move to poke at the beloved celebrity and her deep pockets. Defending the clip, Yachty tells Variety, “I was trying to say Oprah’s rich as f–k. If you look like her bank account, then you look pretty damn good. It’s about being fine. Like, you look good!”

Signed to Quality Control/Capitol Records/Motown Records, the 22-year-old born Miles McCollum exploded onto the Atlanta rap scene four years ago with his standout single “One Night” and debut mixtape, 2016’s “Lil Boat.” Capturing a young fanbase with his playful hits, he’s been working towards releasing his multi-part Lil Boat trilogy, the final third chapter out today (May 29).

With “Lil Boat 3,” Yachty enters a new phase musically. “Vibes,” says Yachty of the 19-track collection. “Seriously, it’s uptempo. I got some slappers on there and it’s fun.”

Yachty’s stats are impressive: over 3 billion streams across his music catalog. Still, he downplays his talents. “It’s what I do — make songs. I wouldn’t call it an ability, it’s a hobby [that] just comes to me.”

Yachty credits middle school, where he would “play and make spoofs,” for his humorous approach. That time in his life is also when he first heard Drake. “He’s one of my favorite artists since fifth grade,” says Yachty. “Now he calls me sometimes. It’s really cool.”

To have Drake as a friend is one thing, but getting him on a feature is a feat unto its own. “I mean, he’s the biggest artist in the world so he has to really want to do it,” says Yachty. “I can’t speak for anybody else but for me, it means everything to have a Drake feature. I’m so thankful and appreciative.”

On “Lil Boat 3,” Yachty has more fire features, including A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Keed, DaBaby and Tierra Whack. Draft Day appears on the track and in the video for “Demon Time.” Watch it below.