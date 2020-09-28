Lil Yachty Arrested for Driving More Than 150 MPH in Downtown Atlanta

Lil Yachty was arrested and charged with driving more than 150 mph down an Atlanta interstate, according to the city’s WSB-TV.

Yachty (real name: Miles McCollum), was pulled over on Sept. 21 on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue in Atlanta. He was driving a white Ferrari at the time; in June, he crashed a different Ferrari, a red one, on the same road in June, an incident in which he suffered only minor injuries. According to witnesses, he was driving at speed on wet roads at that time,

In the more recent incident, Yachty, 23, was taken to the Atlanta City Jail and his Ferrari was given to a friend. He was charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Reps for the rapper and the Atlanta police did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment, although Yachty was presumably released on bond: He posted a photo on Instagram Monday saying, “I’m not in jail.”

Last month, Yachty performed at a socially distanced drive-in concert at Chicago’s Lakeshore Drive-In. Back in May, he was one of thousands who took to the streets to protest police violence and George Floyd’s death. Yachty posted video of himself saying to fellow protesters, “I feel like we gotta stand for something or we’ll fall for anything, you know what I’m saying?” — but in his caption noted that “I am no different from the next man. Every voice matters and must be heard.”

Signed to Quality Control/Capitol Records/Motown Records, the 22-year-old born Miles McCollum exploded onto the Atlanta rap scene four years ago with his standout single “One Night” and debut mixtape, 2016’s “Lil Boat.” He released the final chapter in his multi-part Lil Boat trilogy in May. “Vibes,” he told Variety of the 19-track collection. “Seriously, it’s uptempo. I got some slappers on there and it’s fun.”