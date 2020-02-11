×

Lil Wayne’s ‘Funeral’ Has Lively Bow Atop Albums Chart

Efforts from Kesha and Louis Tomlinson also debuted in the top 10.

First-week numbers for “The Masked Singer’s” robot have been unmasked. Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” debuted atop the Rolling Stone albums chart with 138,000 album units tallied.

Breaking down that figure, 37,500 of Lil Wayne’s total came in traditional full album sales, with the remainder being a combination of his 118.2 million song streams and 18,100 individual song sales.

Two other high-profile albums bowed with a bit less chart fanfare. Kesha’s “High Road” came in at No. 6 with 44,100 album units. Most of that figure was made up of traditional album sales, with 35,100 copies sold, complemented by 9.8 million song streams and 8,500 song sales.

The other top 10 bow belonged to Louis Tomlinson, whose solo debut, “Walls,” entered the RS albums chart at No. 8. The former One Direction member accumulated 36,600 album units. As with Kesha, the vast majority of his total came in traditional album sales, with 32,300 copies. A modest 4.6 million song streams and 2,300 song sales added to his total.

Last week’s leader, the enduring Roddy Ricch, slipped back to No. 2 with 89,300 albums. In third place in his third week was Eminem, with 63,200.

One re-entry in the top 10 albums was Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” up to No. 9, with 35,600 album units, after having been No. 18 the previous week. The uptick was no doubt due to the Netflix debut of the new documentary about the singer, “Miss Americana.”

Other album debuts in the top 20 included Key Glock’s “Yellow Tape” at No. 13 and Russ’ “Shake the Snow Globe” a spot behind at No. 14. Meghan Trainor’s “Treat Myself” bowed in the No. 24 spot.

On Rolling Stone’s songs chart, Ricch’s “The Box” is at No. 1, a position it’s held for six of its nine weeks on the chart. Its streaming total for the week was 44.6 million listens. Ricch has two songs in the top 10, as his “High Fashion” sits at No. 5.

Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” is at No. 2 with 26.4 million streams. The top new entry on the songs chart was Lil Wayne’s “I Do It,” in at No. 6 after having been streamed 14.2 million times.

