Lil Uzi Vert Has a Blockbuster No. 1 Album Debut — and 14 of the Top 20 Songs

Lil Uzi Vert dominates both the album and singles charts this week, with a blockbuster No. 1 debut for his “Eternal Atake” collection — and individual cuts from that album accounting for 14 of the top 20 song slots.

Topping the Rolling Stone album chart was little challenge for the hip-hop artist, who was releasing his first album since 2017. Its total in album units was 287,100 — representing just 7,800 actual album sales but an astonishing 351.3 million streams, plus 18,700 song sales. For comparison, Justin Bieber’s recent “Changes” clocked in behind that with a 232,000-unit first week.

Taking over the top slot on the songs chart was another matter, since Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” had owned the No. 1 position on that chart for 10 weeks. But he had to cede it to one of Lil Uzi Vert’s new songs, “Baby Pluto,” which entered with 268,800 song units, pushing “The Box” to No. 2.

Songs from the Lil Uzi Vert album took over the singles chart almost in the order they appeared, Rolling Stone pointed out. Following the chart-topping “Baby Pluto” were “Lo Mein” (No. 3), “Silly Watch” (No. 4), “P2” (No. 5), “That Way” (No. 6), “Homecoming” (No. 7), “Prices” (No. 9), and so on. Seven of his songs were in the top 10, 14 were in the top 20, and all of them factored into the chart’s top 40.

One other artist did manage to land a new song in the top 10 — Jhené Aiko’s “B.S.,” a duet with H.E.R., at No. 10. Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” came in at No. 20.

Speaking of Jhené Aiko, she had a strong debut on the album chart at No. 2 with numbers that might have been big news if Lil Uzi Vert’s blowout smash hadn’t overshadowed her. Her “Chilombo” album entered in second place with 149,300 album units, based on 131.3 million song streams, an impressive 38,300 album sales and 18,700 song sales. Her album includes guest appearances by John Legend, Future, Big Sean and Ty Dolla $ign as well as H.E.R.

There are two more album debuts in the top 10, for a total of four. NCT 127’s awkwardly titled “The 2nd Album ‘NCT 127 Neo Zone'” entered at No. 5 with 61,500 album units. Megan Thee Stallion’s legally contested “Suga” came in at No. 9 with 39,200 album units.

The album chart’s top 10 was rounded out by holdovers Bad Bunny at No. 3, Lil Baby at No. 4, Ricch at No. 6, Post Malone at No. 7, Bieber at No. 8 and BTS at No. 10.