Trump Invites Rapper Lil Pump to Final Rally, Calls Him ‘Little Pimp’

President Trump had a surprise guest at his final campaign rally on Monday night — 20-year-old rapper and recent MAGA supporter Lil Pump. However, Trump mistakenly called the “Gucci Gang” rapper “Little Pimp” when introducing him to the crowd.

Trump finished his 2020 re-election campaign with a late-night rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., that went into the early hours of Election Day. During the event, he invited Lil Pump to the stage and let him briefly speak to the crowd of supporters.

“Speaking of sound, music and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp,” Trump flubbed before correcting himself. “There he is. How’s it going? You want to come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump, come on up here.”

On Sunday, the young rapper voiced his support for Trump after bashing Joe Biden’s tax plan on wealthy people.

“Does everyone know who he is? Do you know how big he is?” Trump asked his audience, receiving cheers that likely dwarfed in comparison to the concert crowds Lil Pump is used to hearing.

“Hello everybody, how y’all feeling?” Lil Pump said on stage while wearing a MAGA hat. “I’ve come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20/20/20. Don’t forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!”

Lil Pump had a viral hit with his 2017 song “Gucci Gang,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum, but he has not seen the same success with his later music and 2019 album “Harverd Dropout.”

He’s also the latest rapper to show support for Trump, joining Lil Wayne and 50 Cent while stirring up backlash among his fans.

In a rally held at the same time for Biden, singer John Legend called out those artists with a reference to Jordan Peele’s 2017 film “Get Out.”

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies,” Legend continued. “I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place”