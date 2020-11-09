Lil Nas X Drops Trailer for New Single, ‘Holiday,’ With Michael J. Fox

Lil Nas X, who made a big splash at the 2020 Grammy Awards but has kept a low profile for much of this year, dropped a trailer for his next single “Holiday” on Sunday Night Football, which stars Michael J. Fox.

The clip finds Nas still working the cowboy angle that brought him such success with “Old Town Road,” rolling into a Western town only to see Santa Claus being ejected from a saloon for being drunk. Nas picks up Santa’s hat, which reads “You are now Santa Claus,” and that clearly leads him into the next phase of his adventure: apparently a seasonal song called “Holiday.”

“Whatever you do Nas,” Fox, dressed in western garb himself, warns, “don’t go to 2020.”

While Nas has kept a low profile musically for much of the year, he’s been active on social media and in other ways — for Halloween he did a remarkablely on-point Nicki Minaj in her “Super Bass” video, complete with a motorcycle ice sculpture.

At the Grammy Awards, back in January, he wore his signature cowboy wardrobe with a dazzling silver twist and was joined onstage by BTS, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Nas to perform his two biggest hits – “Old Town Road” and “Rodeo.”

During “Old Town Road,” the stage rotated during each special guest’s collaboration, from BTS to Diplo, to Mason Ramsey, to finally Billy Ray Cyrus before they collectively came together for the end of the song.

Fellow rapper Nas then to took the stage with Lil Nas to close the epic star studded performance with”Rodeo.”