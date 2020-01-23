×

Lil Nas X and BTS to Team Up for Grammy Performance

Lil Nas X and BTS
Was Lil Nas X the pop culture phenomenon of 2019, or was it BTS? Either way, the Grammys have it covered — and within a single number. The Recording Academy and CBS officially confirmed Thursday that the rapper and the K-pop group will perform together on the awards telecast Jan. 26.

It’s not the first example of K-country-hip-pop crossover between these two living memes, of course. In July 2019, a remix of Nas’ “Old Town Road” was released that featured the Korean group’s rapper, RM, retitled “Seoul Town Road,” a wrinkle that’s likely to fit into their Grammys collaboration.

BTS won’t be the only ones crashing the “Old Town” party, as several other eclectic guests have been booked for the number as well. Country star Billy Ray Cyrus will reprise the duet part that took the tune into overdrive on a critical remix early in its chart life. Also appearing will be EDM figure Diplo, who did his own “Old Town Road” remix, and who invited Lil Nas X onto his stage last May at the Stagecoach Festival for the young rapper’s first live appearance… and, to truly mix it up back in the direction of country, young yodeler Mason Ramsey.

Lil Nas X is nominated for six Grammys, including best new artist, record of the year, album of the year (for “7”), pop duo/group performance, music video and rap/sung performance (for a different song, “Panini”).

He already has some awards to his credit, including a CMA shared with Cyrus for musical event of the year, an American Music Award for favorite rap/hip-hop song, and two BET awards, for single of the year and best collaboration.

