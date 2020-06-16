Lil Baby Reclaims Top of Album Chart as Lady Gaga Slips to Second — With No Debuting Releases in Top 50

Lady Gaga’s reign at the top of the album chart was limited to one week — at least for the time being — as her “Chromatica” slipped to No. 2 in its second week, while a 15-week-old album by rapper Lil Baby made an unexpected return to the top spot.

Lil Baby’s “My Turn” reclaimed No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart with 66,100 album units, a less than overwhelming total as recent chart-topping figures go. The hip-hop artist’s 73.7 million song streams for the week easily pushed him back to the top, against scant competition.

For the first time in memory, there were no new entries on the chart among the top 50 albums, as artists from some genres seem determined to wait out the quarantine and even reliable hip-hop artists seem to have taken the week off from releasing new product. The highest debut was JayDaYoungan’s “Baby 23” at No. 54, with 12,100 album units.

Lady Gaga’s album had 62,600 album units for the week, down from 280,800 in its opening frame.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 albums were Gunna at No. 3, followed by Future, DaBaby, Drake, Polo G, Post Malone, the Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

While R&B and hip-hop continue to command nearly all the upper rungs of the chart, country star Luke Combs has the rare honor of having two albums in the top 20. His latest album, “What You See Is What You Get,” climbs back up to No 13 in its 31st week. The release prior to that one, “This One’s for You, Too,” is resurgent as well, moving up to No. 20 after 90 weeks. (There’s one other country album in the top 20, Morgan Wallen’s “If I Know Me” at No. 18.)

Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” is also showing unusual staying power, up to No. 12 after exactly six months of release.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, “Rockstar” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch was No. 1 for the second consecutive week and third week overall, out of eight weeks in release. Its streaming tally for the week was 26 million. “Savage” by Meghan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce was again No. 2, with 17.7 million streams.