One Person Shot After Gunfire Erupts at Lil Baby Concert in Alabama

One person was shot and chaos erupted at a Lil Baby concert in Birmingham, Ala., after gunfire broke out on the side of the stage, sending the rapper and the audience running for cover, according to local news reports. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital; a police officer told Alabama.com that the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. No suspect had been arrested at the time of this article’s publication.

Multiple police officers were dispatched to the Bill Harris Arena shortly after 10 p.m. after a 1033 — which means officers need all possible assistance — was broadcast over police radio. Attendees said that a physical altercation broke out near the side of the stage, and at least one shot was fired inside.

The rapper (real name: Dominique Armani Jones) was in the middle of performing “My Dawg” when an offstage altercation apparently moved onstage: According to fan-made videos of the incident, two men abruptly appear on the arena stage while Lil Baby is performing, seeking a way out. After gunshots are heard, the rapper realizes what is taking place and rushes offstage while concertgoers are heard panicking and seen taking cover. Shortly after the incident began, the concert was stopped, and police cleared the arena and surrounding area.

Reps for Lil Baby did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment; Variety will have more on the incident as it develops.