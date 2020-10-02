Lil Baby and DaBaby to Team Up for Atlanta Drive-In Concert (EXCLUSIVE)

Two of the biggest artists in the rap game are teaming up to put on their first concert of 2020: Lil Baby and DaBaby will co-headline a socially-distance drive-in concert titled “The Detour” on Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Opening for the rap stars is Flow Milli, the rising female rapper out of Mobile, Alabama; the concert is powered by streaming platform Audiomack.

The pair are among the top-charting acts of 2020: Lil Baby’s “Woah” and “Sum 2 Prove” off of “My Turn” are streaming hits and DaBaby’s smash “Rockstar” (featuring Roddy Ricch) paved the way for the rapper to become the top nominee at the BET Hip Hop Awards. The two also collaborated on the single “Baby,” from Quality Control’s “Control the Streets, Volume 2.”

At 19 years old, Flo Milli has managed to find viral success with her first single “Beef FloMix” going up on TikTok, accumulating over 13 million streams on Spotify. She states, “I’m excited to be performing. Can’t wait to kill it. Shout out to Lil Baby and Da Baby for making sure I was part of the moment.”

The concert is powered by Audiomack and there’s talk of taking the performance on the road. Says Jason Johnson, the company’s vice president of marketing and brand strategy, “Audiomack is all about participating in or creating moments that are moving music forward. We are proud to partner with The Detour ATL during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide fans the opportunity to see the biggest artists of 2020 live in person.”

Tickets are available at https://thedetouratl.com.