Nothing But Baby Talk on Music Charts: Lil Baby, DaBaby Have No. 1 Album and Song Again

Lil Baby and DaBaby continue their dominance of the album and song charts, respectively, as the top positions on Rolling Stone’s rankings are a rerun of last week’s toppers.

Lil Baby’s “My Turn,” which has been out for 16 weeks, enjoys its second straight week at the top of the album chart. It actually enjoyed a bump from the previous week, moving up to 72,700 album units from the previous frame’s 66,100.

Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” is also in the No. 2 spot for a second consecutive week, after bowing on top two weeks ago. It racked up 43,400 album units, down from the previous week’s 62,600.

New releases have continued to come out only at a trickle in June. Last week, there were no debuting albums in the top 50. This time, things are a little better, even though there are still no premieres in the top 10. The highest debuting album is NCT 127’s elaborately titled “The 2nd Album ‘NCT 127 Neo Zone’,” in at No. 13 with 26,000 album units. The only other album bowing in the top 40 is Chloe x Halle’s “Ungodly Hour” at No. 16, with 22,800 album units.

Over on the Rolling Stone songs chart, “Rockstar” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch has its third week at No. 1 (out of nine weeks in release). The song had 27.6 million streams for the week.

It nearly got toppled, though, by a debuting song. Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” came in at No. 2 with 26.4 million streams.

The No. 3 slot also hosted a brand new entry: “Trollz” by 6Ix9Ine & Nicki Minaj, accumulating 12.7 million streams for the week.

Those two new entries bumped the perennial No. 2 in recent weeks, “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, down two spots to No. 4.

A resurgent song on the chart is Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” which is frequently showing up in possible “song of the summer” prognostications. In its 21st week on the chart, the Styles song moves up to No. 11, its peak to date, with a break into the top 10 looking highly likely. “Watermelon Sugar” had 11.1 million streams this week.