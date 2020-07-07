Lil Baby Reigns Over Album Chart Again; Haim Has Top New Entry

Lil Baby is the only big name that matters among the season’s top albums, it sometimes seems. His “My Turn” takes a turn at the top of the album chart yet again this week, with 69,600 album units.

Although there were no new releases debuting in the Rolling Stone album chart’s top 10, Haim’s “Women in Music Pt. III” just missed it, coming in at No. 11 with 26,700 album units.

When it came to pure album sales, though, Haim was the clear leader with 17,600 full albums sold, more than three times the amount of the nearest contender.

Beyond Lil Baby, the album top 10 was filled out by returnees Lil Durk, DaBaby, Post Malone, Harry Styles, Polo G, the Weeknd, Drake, Future and Gunna.

Lady Gaga dropped out of the top 10 in the fifth week for “Chromatica,” landing at No. 12.

Besides Haim, the only other new entry to bow in the top 20 was 6lack at No. 13 (with 25,500 album units).

The “Hamilton” cast album saw a rise to No. 14, even with the charting period ending prior to the filmed version’s streaming debut. Expect a significantly bigger bump on the next chart.

Last week’s No. 2 album, Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” saw a big decline in its second week, falling to No. 92 with 9,500 album units.

On the songs chart, “Rockstar” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch spends its fifth week in the No. 1 position, out of 11 weeks on the chart total, with 26.2 million streams.

DaBaby can at least partially claim both of the top two spots. Moving up to No. 2 is “What’s Poppin” by Jack Harlow, which has DaBaby as a featured artist along with Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne. The song was not so far from taking the lead spot, with the momentum of 25.6 million streams in its 23rd week on the chart.

The only new song debuting in the top 10 was Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls in the Hood,” at No. 9 with 10.5 million streams. That gives her two top 10 spots, as her long-running hit “Savage” (with Beyonce) moves down to No. 4 this week.

Blackpink’s “How You Like That,” which had a splashy media bow, is the only other song debuting in the top 20. The K-pop group’s comeback single debuts at No. 17 with 6.3 million streams. The song was reported to have set a 24-hour YouTube viewing record with 82 million out-of-the-box views, but it would appear from the less staggering U.S. chart figures that the vast majority of those views took place outside America.