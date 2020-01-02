Kehlani ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death of Young Rapper Lexii Alijai

Kehlani took to Twitter on Wednesday to mourn the reported death of 21-year-old rapper Lexii Alijai, with whom she collaborated on 2015’s “Jealous.”

“jus got the worst f–-in news ever. my heart is BROKE. F–K,” she tweeted.

She went on to say she’s “angry,” “confused” and “heartbroken,” calling Lexi Alijai — whose real name is Alexis Alijai Lynch — her “little sister.”

“i keep typing and backspacing,” Kehlani tweeted. “you knew what you meant to me. everyone knew what you meant. you were so special bro. i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex. imma miss you so bad. you was about to get everything you always talked about.”

The circumstances of Lynch’s reported death are currently unclear. Variety has reached out to Kehlani’s camp for clarification, as well as an email listed for Lynch.

Lynch, who was a St. Paul, Minn., native, gained prominence by rapping over songs like Bryson Tiller’s “Exchange,” Meek Mill’s “Cold Hearted” and Drake’s “Girls Love Beyonce.”

She also released original music, including several mixtapes, the first being “Super Sweet 16’s” in 2014. She would followed that up with 2014’s “feel-less” and 2015’s “Joseph’s Coat,” and debuted her first full-length project in 2017 with the 16-track “Growing Pains.” Her collaboration with Kehlani, “Jealous,” came on Kehlani’s 2015 mixtape “You Should Be Here,” which was nominated for best urban contemporary album at the Grammys.

In 2016, Lynch performed at the Soundset Festival in the Twin Cities, which also featured the likes of A$AP Rocky, Future, The Roots, Lizzo, Post Malone and Anderson .Paak.

In addition to Kehlani, a number of musicians paid tribute to Lynch on social media, including Wale, who wrote “Lexi … my god man …”

Lexii … my God man … — Wale (@Wale) January 1, 2020

Rapper Bas tweeted, “This is hard to comprehend. So young, talented, humble, and gracious. I was positive it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated your talent and your character.”