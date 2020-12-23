Leslie West, Singer and Guitarist for Rock Band Mountain, Dies at 75

Leslie West, the singer and guitarist for the hard rock band Mountain, whose fame was cemented by a performance at Woodstock, died Tuesday, according to his brother, Larry West Weinstein. He was 75.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, West’s brother had alerted fans to the musician’s declining health, writing, “I am asking for all your prayers. Jenni [Leslie’s wife] is by his side in Florida but it’s not looking good. Thanks Jenni, he wouldn’t have made it this far without you. His heart gave out and he’s on a ventilator. May not make it through the night.”

The original tenure of Mountain was a short one — from 1969 to 1972, with many reunions to follow — but the group’s heavy sound was often cited as crucial in the development of hard rock in the ’70s, providing a critical link between blues-rock and metal.

In 2019, West reminisced with Rolling Stone about playing Woodstock as the festival’s 50th anniversary approached. “Woodstock was just our third job, and it was quite a thrill,” he said. “Mountain got on the show because our booking agent also handled Jimi Hendrix. … I think I had the most amplifiers of anybody there. It was paralyzing because that stage, that setting, was some kind of natural amphitheater. The sound was so loud and shocking that I got scared. But once I started playing, I just kept going because I was afraid to stop.” Mountain’s 11-song set went unrepresented in the original film documentary and soundtrack, but did figure into the “Woodstock II” album and extended cut of the movie.

Mountain’s most famous song, “Mississippi Queen,” peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 27 in 1970, but continues to be well known to younger generations of rockers via entries in the Guitar Hero and Rock Band videogame franchises.

The band also became a rich source of sampling for hip-hop and pop artists in later decades. “Mississippi Queen” — which reached No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970 — was sampled by the Beastie Boys on the “Paul’s Boutique” album, while the track “Long Red” figured into Jay Z’s smash “99 Problems” as well as songs by Kanye West, Nas, A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, Common, the Game and many others. Lana Del Rey sampled West’s voice from “Long Red” on her song “Born to Die.”

West also became known to new generations via his appearances on the radio show of a big fan, Howard Stern.

During one of Mountain’s hiatuses, West formed a supergroup with Cream bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Corky Laing called West, Bruce and Laing.

West had appeared almost unrecognizably thin in recent years, after being big enough at the outset of Mountain’s career that the band was said to have been named after his hefty size. He even named his second solo album in 1975 “The Great Fatsby.” In 2011, West had part of his right leg amputated as a result of complications from diabetes.

The last studio album under the Mountain name, “Masters of War,” which consisted of Bob Dylan covers, was released in 2007. West continued doing live shows under his own name as recently as the fall of 2019.

Asked about the unlikely ubiquity of his songs as hip-hop samples, West told the Songfacts website, “I’m really happy because you’d never figure a Jewish kid writing the top rap songs in the world, so you never know who’s going to end up doing your songs. … It’s great. Because I always thought to myself, why don’t they use heavy guitar in rap? Rick Rubin produced that album, ‘The Black Album,’ Jay Z’s album that ’99 Problems’ is on. And I think it may have been his idea, because he’s a big fan of Howard Stern and I’m always on the Howard Stern show. … You gotta be lucky besides being talented, if you know what I’m saying.”