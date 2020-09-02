Attorneys Leron Rogers and John Rose Join Fox Rothschild, Bringing Clients Kanye West and Rick Ross to Atlanta Office

Attorneys Leron E. Rogers (right) and John T. Rose (left) are joining the firm Fox Rothschild where they will lead the entertainment and sports division out of Atlanta; the former as a partner, the latter as an associate. They arrive from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and bring with them clients Rick Ross (who recently won a copyright case against 50 Cent), Kanye West, Abou “Bu” Thiam, Rod Wave, NLE Choppa and Electric Republic, among others.

Rogers’ practice includes representation of talent, creators, companies and trade organizations as well as new media entities. The transactional attorney specializes in complex issues involving commercial and intellectual property, technology, crisis management and more. In addition to Ross, he has represented Mo’Nique, Migos, Steve Harvey and The Miami Marlins.

Rogers also serves as vice president of the State Bar of Georgia’s entertainment and sports division and as president of the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association.

Rose is certified in business analytics from Harvard Business School and transactional law from Emory University School of Law. He counsels on matters involving business disputes, deal deconstruction and analysis and intellectual property, among other areas of expertise.

Said Marc H. Simon, chair of the firm’s entertainment and sports law department: “Georgia has become a center for the arts and entertainment industries and has long been a hub for the hip-hop and rap scene. Expanding our reach with boots on the ground in Atlanta will benefit our client roster nationwide and provide increased opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

“We are thrilled to strengthen our service offerings in the region,” added Julie Earp, managing partner of the firm’s Atlanta office. “Leron and John are well-known and respected attorneys in the legal community and will be integral as we continue to grow our presence in this key market.”