Leon Bridges Drops Anti-Racist Song, ‘Sweeter’: ‘George Floyd Is Crying Out to Me’ (Listen)

On Monday morning, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Leon Bridges dropped a powerful new song called “Sweeter,” featuring Terrace Martin. According to the announcement, the song, which is written from the perspective of a black man taking his last breath and feeling his spirit leave his body, was originally intended for a future album, but in light of current events, Bridges and Martin (who released a powerful anti-police-violence song last week called “Pig Feet”) felt compelled to release the song now.

Says Leon, “Growing up in Texas I have personally experienced racism, my friends have experienced racism. From adolescence we are taught how to conduct ourselves when we encounter police to avoid the consequences of being racially profiled. I have been numb for too long, calloused when it came to the issues of police brutality. The death of George Floyd was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. It was the first time I wept for a man I never met. I am George Floyd, my brothers are George Floyd, and my sisters are George Floyd. I cannot and will not be silent any longer. Just as Abel’s blood was crying out to God, George Floyd is crying out to me. So, I present to you Sweeter.”

Adds Terrace, “It is always an honor to share a platform with my dear brother Leon Bridges. This is meditation music; it is not music for the ears but rather music for the heart. I truly believe that eyes have been deceiving us for so long but the heart always tells the truth. The heart needs to be repaired. Black folk have been deceived so many years, the only thing that can turn it around is a heart full of love.”

“Sweeter”

Hoping for a life more sweeter,

Instead I’m just a story repeating.

Why do I fear with skin dark as night?

Can’t feel peace with those judging eyes.

I thought we moved on from the darker days.

Did the words of the King disappear in the air,

Like a butterfly?

Somebody should hand you a felony.

Because you stole from me,

My chance to be.

Hoping for a life more sweeter,

Instead I’m just a story repeating.

Why do I fear with skin dark as night?

Can’t feel peace with those judging eyes.

The tears of my Mother rain rain over me.

My sisters and my brothers sing sing over me.

And I wish I had another day, but it’s just another day.

Hoping for a life more sweeter,

Instead I’m just a story repeating.

Why do I fear with skin dark as night?

Can’t feel peace with those judging eyes.