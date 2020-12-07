Leigh Nash, of ‘Kiss Me’ Fame, Signs With Nashville’s Visionary Media Group

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Anastasia Brown, who joined VMG as chief content strategist in April, and heads up the label’s A&R. “I have been a fan of Leigh Nash ever since I heard that voice on her iconic hit songs like ‘Kiss Me’ and ‘There She Goes.’ As we have already begun the A&R process, I can assure Sixpence None the Richer fans and those who love her original songs will be extremely happy. During this decade when music lovers are craving familiarity, authenticity and positivity; this will fit the bill.”

The album Nash is working on for a 2021 release is said to be a return to Sixpence-style pop after some stylistic detours.

Sixpence None the Richer has broken up and then gotten back together in the years since its chart successes, but Leigh’s focus has been on her solo career, releasing three full-length albums on her own, the most recent of which was 2015’s “The State I’m In,” a momentary shift from pop to traditional country styles that was produced by the Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson. In February 2020, she released a six-song EP, “Get Happy,” inspired by the movie “Judy,” which included her originals as well as a rendition of the classic title track.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to partner with Visionary Media Group and their team of esteemed talent among the Nashville and global music communities,” Nash said. “I could not ask for a more robust, enthusiastic and brilliant partner to share the hope, unity and beauty that is coming out of my creativity this season. As I reflect, Sixpence None the Richer and our music together comes with such warm memories and nostalgia, and I intend to continue to honor and celebrate that, as those songs and moments mark a place and space in time that is unforgettable to me. My hope is that this new evolution of what I have to offer marks another place and space in time that is unforgettable to those of you who have loved me well along my journey so far.”