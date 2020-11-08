Country Star Lee Brice Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Will Miss CMA Awards Performance

Wednesday night’s CMA Awards are down one performance slot after country star Lee Brice tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him to forego his slot on the show.

Brice was to have sung a duet with Carly Pearce on their song “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which went to No. 1 on the country airplay charts this year.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that a representative for Brice said the singer was quarantining at home, “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms. … Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music.”

The AP also reported that a spokesperson for the Country Music Association said that Brice had received his test result before showing up for rehearsals for the show, which will be broadcast on ABC from Music City Center, Nashville’s convention center.

There was no immediate word on what might replace the planned number or whether duet partner Pearce will still appear on the show in any capacity. Variety has reached out to the CMA and reps for the two singers for comment.

Brice, who is not one of the more active stars on social media, has not tweeted since Sept. 23. He has a new album, “Hey World,” coming out Nov. 20.

A story published Sunday night in the Tennessean, prior to the revelation about Brice, revealed “how the show is safely bringing country stars together.” The newspaper reported that the plan is to have the setup reveal the dinner-party atmosphere of the first CMA Awards show in 1967, the one time it was held without a national viewing audience. According to the paper, the vast space will have tables “spread eight feet apart, and sitting at each will be just one artist and their guest,” comprising the only live audience for the three-hour telecast.

More than 20 performances are scheduled for the ABC show, with executive producer Robert Deaton telling the paper that an estimated 60% of them will be live, with the remainder pre-recorded. Several stages will be utilized within the space, but each will be cleaned between performances, leading to a 15-to-20-minute turnaround between musical numbers. All of the awards presentations and acceptance speeches will be live.