New York’s (Le) Poisson Rouge Launches LPR.tv, Livestream Concert Series With Cults, Kimbra, More

New York City venue (Le) Poisson Rouge is launching LPR.tv, a subscription-based service through which they will livestream concerts held in their downtown venue (without an audience) in high-definition video with full production and soundboard audio.

The venue has booked an impressive array of indie-leaning artists for LPR.tv’s inaugural lineup, including Cults, Kimbra, Sunflower Bean, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), San Fermin, Kevin Devine, Son Little, Laraaji, Too Many Zooz and more. See below for the full list of confirmed artists, with many more to be announced soon.

For $19.99 per month, LPR.tv subscribers will receive access to all of the venue’s livestreamed concerts, plus on-demand access to their archive of past streams, as well as interviews and more. The series will also enable LPR to put much of its staff back to work.

Composer and LPR co-founder David Handler said, “There comes a point where standing still is a greater risk than making a move. Our venue has been closed for half a year now, and like nearly everyone in our industry, we’ve battened down the hatches as much as possible to weather the storm, but still it feels like we are no closer to live music venues reopening than when this all began. We can no longer continue to wait in fear while others decide whether live music is essential or not. LPR.tv was born out of our need to safely get back to doing what we do best, putting on bold, carefully curated and unique live performances for a discerning audience. I can’t think of anything more essential at a time like this.”

LPR Senior Music Director and Partner Brett Tabisel added, “The subscription model allows us to take the risks we are known for, while giving artists a platform to perform safely, with the production quality they deserve. Our independent spirit and determination to innovate will not be silenced.”

OCTOBER

1 – Cults

3 – Jose James

5 – Laraaji

7 – Domi & JD Beck

10 – EMO Night BK

14 – Kimbra

15 – Laraaji

21 – Son Little

24 – Too Many Zooz

29 – !!! (Chk Chk Chk)

30 – Laraaji

NOVEMBER

7 – Kevin Devine

13 – OSHUN

14 – EMO Night BK

17 – San Fermin

19 – Overcoats

29 – MICHELLE

DECEMBER

3 – Samia

5 – Sunflower Bean

6 – Oso Oso

18 – Vundabar

JANUARY (2021)

14 – Frankie Rose