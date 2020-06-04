Lauren London Opens Up on Gun Violence Following Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Lauren London opened up on gun violence in America a little more than a year after her partner Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” London joined host Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss Hussle’s legacy and the lasting trauma of gun violence in her life.

“In high school, a lot of the boys were in gangs, and I remember that a lot of our friends, by summertime, they were gone,” she said. “They had transitioned from gun violence.”

London recalled going to parties in high school and making sure she knew where the exit was in case violence broke out.

“That’s traumatizing,” she said. “To be 16 years old and having to be on guard when you go into a party.”

Hussle (born Ermias Asghedom) was killed on March 31, 2019, after he was shot outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. His death sparked a wave of activism and support in the music industry and the country.

London also explained how she talks to her children about being police, violence and being Black in America. She has three children, including one child she had with Hussle.

“What I instill in them is more about the police,” she said. “How to handle yourself when you get pulled over. That’s more of my education, protecting them being Black men in America.”

The “Red Table Talk” discussion comes after days of protests around the country over the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, preventing Floyd from breathing. Floyd’s death has sparked many people to speak out against police brutality and the oppression of Black rights.

London touched on Hussle’s impact on other people, saying it’s inspired her since his death.

“I love to meet people that Nip has really inspired, because it feels like he’s still here,” London said. “It’s like his purpose that was completely outside of any of us… it’s like he’s touching people still.”